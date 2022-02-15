Home Remedies to Get Straight Hair Naturally

Many people love the look and feel of soft, straight hair. Unfortunately, many of the tools and products used to straighten hair, such as straightening irons, chemical straighteners, and many other hair products can irritate, or even damage, the hair, and scalp. Luckily, there are many options to straighten your hair naturally.

These 7 home remedies for straight hair show you how to get straight hair naturally, and avoid damaging it in the process.

1. Egg and Olive Oil:

Egg and olive oil work wonders to nourish your hair and make it strong. But did you also know that they can straighten your hair? For this home remedy, all you need is

2 eggs and 1 part olive oil.

Mix them together thoroughly and apply them to your scalp.

Wash this off in an hour.



2. Milk, Honey, and Strawberries:

Sounds delicious, doesn’t it? However, milk has proven to be an excellent natural straightener. Rich in protein, milk smoothes out your hair and fortifies the hair shaft.

For this treatment,

Mix milk with two tablespoons of honey

Then add fresh, crushed strawberries.

Apply this on your hair and wrap a towel around it.

After 2-3 hours, wash it off.



3. Aloe Vera:

Aloe vera is choc-a-bloc with enzymes that promote hair growth and keep your hair soft and smooth. It also penetrates the hair, moisturizing it thoroughly, reducing the chance of frizz or curls.

Steps for this treatment:

Mix half a cup of warm oil and half a cup of aloe vera.

Apply this pack to your hair

Wash it out after 30-40 minutes!



4. Castor Oil:

Amongst its other benefits like treating skin infections, stomach problems, and constipation, castor oil works wonders for straightening your hair.

For this remedy,

Warm the oil and massage it into your hair.

Wrap a warm, damp towel around it and keep it on for 30 minutes.

Then wash your hair with a gentle shampoo like Pantene.



5. Vinegar:

One of the more popular remedies – vinegar is well known for adding sleekness and shine to your hair. After you’ve rinsed out the conditioner from your hair, add some drops of vinegar into a mug of cold water and rinse out your hair one last time with it.



6. Lemon Juice and Coconut Milk:

When do people ask how to straighten hair naturally? – the answer is lemon juice. It is a natural straightener. Additionally, if you mix it with coconut milk, it gets the benefit of creamy milk, which acts as a conditioner. Apply this mixture on the strands of your hair and then wash it out with lukewarm water.

7. Banana, Curd, Honey, and Olive Oil:

This hair mask is power-packed with natural conditioners like curd and olive oil.

Steps involved:

Take two overripe bananas and 2 tablespoons of honey, olive oil, and curd and mash them into a fine paste.

Coat your hair with this mask and protect it with a shower cap.

Leave this on for 1/2 an hour and then wash it off.

It is important to note that these remedies should be used twice or thrice a week, and not on a daily basis. Are you still wondering how to get straight hair naturally now? As a final note, we’d like to remind you that each remedy needs to be given time for any effect to be seen, but the result is well worth the wait!

We have more ways to achieve straight hair, that don’t involve messy ingredients and hair packs. Yes, you read that right ladies, the following ways of straightening hair don’t require heating appliances or kitchen supplies.