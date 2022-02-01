Home remedies to firm up sagging breasts

Perfectly-shaped breasts when beginning to sag can impact your appearance and self-confidence. Though it is said that this physical process would usually set in during your 40s, certain lifestyle factors can lead to breast sagging at a younger age too. Losing and gaining weight rapidly, lifestyle factors and even the way you sit or sleep can contribute to losing breast firmness.

Many women neglect this change and a few who opt for surgery have to be careful about its side effects. Natural home remedies are the safest to try. Here we have listed a few home remedies that would help in maintaining the firmness of your breasts.

Magic mix

Apply a mixture of egg yolk and cucumber juice on and around your breasts for 30 minutes before washing it off. Do it once a day for a week to feel the difference.

Eat this

It is important to have protein inadequate amount for muscle tightening. Be sure to include lentils, dairy, and eggs in your daily diet. You should also eat foods like cabbage, tomatoes, cauliflower, broccoli, and carrots to get your quota of necessary nutrients like minerals, vitamins, and calcium.



Ice, ice baby!

This may be a little uncomfortable and may give you the chills, but it is highly effective. Take a couple of cubes of ice and massage them around your breast in a circular motion for about 1-2 minutes. This will help tighten the muscles there and also fight cellulite around the area.



Swimming laps

Only 10-15 minutes in the pool every day can give you the perfect breasts that you always wanted. The exercise will lift the breasts naturally and help tone your muscles.



Goodness of massage

A massage will help relax, firm and tone up your breast muscles and also allow you to check for lumps. Use either almond oil or aloe vera gel for the massage. This will also help increase blood circulation, which in turn will reduce the sagginess.