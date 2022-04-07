Here are some home decor ideas for summer, Just grab them!

Summer is the best season to give your home a refreshing makeover. From bold colours to splashy prints, a few easy home decor updates can make your home feel like the tropical beach or calming lake cottage you pine for. Plus, summer is the season for entertaining, and these summer decorating ideas which we have gathered for you today are perfect for impressing guests at your next warm-weather gathering.

Home decor ideas for summer, Just grab them!

Switch to a Summer Duvet Cover

A new duvet cover can makeover your bedroom in an instant. Look for light fabrics like linen and cotton for comfortable bedding even when the weather heats up. Beach-inspired patterns and colours (like blue and aqua) are perfect for summer decorating. Even if you aren’t embracing a full coastal theme in your home, you can add touches of beach style in any room when you work within your colour palette.

Classic Summer Florals

Floral decor never goes out of style. If you’ve been considering incorporating this classic look into your home, summer is the perfect time to make the leap. From wallpaper to shower curtains to throw pillows, it’s easy to add a pop of nature to any room in your house. Bonus: You won’t have to worry about watering these flowers.

Get Fresh Style With Macramé and Crafty Summer Accessories

Maybe we’re just reminiscing about summer crafts, but macrame and handmade accessories feel like a perfect fit for the season. Mixing handcrafted decor in natural colours and materials with boho or contemporary furnishings creates a relaxed summer style. Add softness to your bedroom or living room by replacing framed art with macrame and woven wall hangings.

Turn Your Porch Into a Summer Party Space

When the weather warms up, we’ll look for any reason to be outdoors. If your home is short on space, turn an unused porch into a spot for entertaining or just relaxing. With the right furniture and accessories, your porch can give your small home an extra dining space in warmer months. Giving your front door a colour makeover adds extra style to your porch and a decorating focal point for your new outdoor decor.

Add a Summary Swag Light

Is there a dark corner in your home that could use a little extra light? Plug-in swag lighting is the no-commitment way to add a little illumination and a lot of style to any room. Swag lights are an easy way to create a reading corner or define an eating space in a small home. If your goal is to lighten up your home for summer, adding a swag light is a quick option. Choose an airy design that allows natural light to shine through even when it’s not on.