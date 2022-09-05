Colossal history of the Hateshwari Mata temple, Himachal Pradesh

History of the Hateshwari Mata temple: Located at Jubbal (Hatkoti), Hatkoti Temple is about 100 kilometers away from Himachal Pradesh’s capital, Shimla. The beautiful temple is situated at the banks of the river ’Pubber’, amidst a majestic valley covered with trees. Himachal Pradesh has several temples dedicated to various gods and goddesses, and Mata Hartkoti is one of them.

Hatkoti Mata is revered by the residents of Jubbal, as they believe all their wishes are been fulfilled by the goddess. There are many local beliefs and folklore associated with the temple. The environment of the temple compound is calming and surreal, the beautiful entrance gate is made up of walnut wood in a typical Pagoda style architecture, with a slate roof.

Entering the compound, one can see three temples situated in a row, all made up of stone. The one that is more majestic than the other two temples, is dedicated to Mata Hateshvari. Inside, the idol of the goddess, featuring eight arms, is placed, as she is shown sitting on the back of a lion.

According to the temple’s priest, the goddess is referred to as Mahishasur Mardini, the killer of the demons, in the scriptures. It is very difficult to identify the metal of the idol which makes this temple more mysterious. Many people from different parts of the country visited this temple to identify the metal as well as the encryption written on the statue but were unable to recognize anything.

History of the Hateshwari Mata temple from the time of Mahabharata

There are several historic monuments situated in the vicinity of the temple that captivate the curiosity of the visitors. Some monuments are believed to have been made by the Pandavas during the Mahabharata era. The place was once the capital of King Virat’s kingdom, where the Pandavas spent their exodus. Inside the temple, there are five stone structures known as “Deols”, placed in descending order of size. It is believed that the Pandavas used to worship the goddess while sitting inside them.

Intriguing history of the Hateshwari Mata temple

Another belief associated with the temple is known as “Charu”. There is a large metal pot tied with chains at the vestibule of Mata Hateshwari temple. According to the residents of this place, “Charu” was a demon who was trying to escape in the form of a vessel from the valley. To stop him the goddess tied it with the chain in the temple. There is another historical temple that is devoted to Lord Shiva inside the premises of the temple.

A huge fair is held twice every year during the Navratri, where thousands of devotees visit Mata Hateshwari temple. There is a rest house and an inn near the temple where marriage ceremonies and functions are held. For the visitors and the tourists there is a hotel situated at Khara Pathar made by Himachal Pradesh tourism which is about 20 km from the temple.