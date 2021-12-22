Hidden gems to visit in India during your lifetime

If we talk of adventure and surprises, India is a land full of adventures, treasures and surprises. Though tourism in our subcontinent is a fast growing sector but there are many special places that only real travellers know and care about, which everyone must visit before they die.
It is often stated that there are far too many exotic locales in India that have been untouched by civilisation and tourist hoarding. While it might be tough for you to find out about most of them because they are hidden treasures in India, we have made things easier for you.
From exploring the extraordinary caves interspersed with nature’s blessed sights in Laitmawsiang, Meghalaya to standing atop the Murud Janjira fort in Maharashtra, there are far too many hidden gems to visit in India that you should opt for over the usual tourist destinations.
Here are some hidden treasure in India that every traveller must visit before they die:
1.Laitmawsiang, Meghalaya
A trip to Meghalaya usually results in you charting out an itinerary with the most famous places to visit. However, while you’re on your journey, try to stop by at Laitmawsiang, a quaint little village in East Khasi Hills, to check out the enchanting garden of Caves. Visit Meghalaya’s Laitmawsiang and feel like you’ve been transported to a fantasy world as the place has the most beautiful small waterfalls, ponds, water works, all nestled on nature’s lap. It is a perfect setting for those who seek to be away from the noise of the city.
2. 13 Arch Bridge, Kerala
The 13 Arch Bridge of Kerala is located in Kazhathuruthi in Kollam district. This architecture marvel is a sight to behold. Constructed over a century ago with just rocks, the 13 Arch is also an architectural marvel.
3.Doodhpathri, Kashmir
Located in an untapped segment of the Budgam district is the exquisite Doodhpathri hill station. The tourist destination is easily one of the finest hidden gems of Kashmir and India. Get yourself postcard-worthy pictures at Doodhpathri with a lush green landscape and adorable sheep in the background. Not to mention how the mountain ranges further add to the beauty of the place and would stand out in your pictures.
4.Maithon, Jharkhand
Jharkhand doesn’t come across a traveller’s go-to destination. However, they do have some interesting places. Maithon is one such paradisiacal place with white waterfalls that should be explored. There is scope for exploration and room for solitude while you’re one with the nature. When you do make vacation plans for Jharkhand, do not miss Maithon as one of the places to visit.
5.Haflong, Assam
If relaxing and unwinding is what you wish to do during your vacation, then we recommend Haflong in Assam as one of the ideal places to visit. With the natural green landscape interspersed with fresh and sterilized air, there is absolutely nothing that would tick you off in this haven. Get yourself a piping hot cup of chai and sit by the balcony of your accommodation to soak in all the refreshing ambience of Haflong while you admire its celebrated lake.
6. Tharangambadi, Tamil Nadu
When it comes to Tamil Nadu, many often flock over to Pondicherry or Dhanushkodi or Kanyakumari. However, one of the perfectly hidden delights of the state’s tourism comes from the small town of Tharangambadi, a once established Danish colony. Fort Dansborg, perched atop the coastal space of Tharangambadi, is a visual bliss. You would be enthralled by the serenity of the locale and further amazed by the robust structure made out of beige hues. Looking for zen? Visit Tharangambadi’s Fort Dansborg to get what you seek.
7. Lugnak Valley, Jammu & Kashmir
Home to around 70 monks, Phugtal Gompa is an early 12th century-cave monastery located in south eastern Zanskar. Made of mud bricks and stone, this monastery almost hangs from the mouth of the cave. Another thing that makes Phugtal unique is that it can only be reached by foot. And when you do reach here, look for the fabled healing spring.
8. Tuophema, Nagaland
Traditional Angami Naga-styled huts, authentic tribal lifestyle and delicious rice beer, Tuophema is a stroll down time without feeling unadvanced. THis tribal village is a wonderful place in the heart of Nagaland, meant only for those who value the local authenticity of hills.
9. Ubbalamadugu Falls, Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh might not be all that famous for its natural beauty but is certainly has a hidden gem that you must explore. Ubbalamadugu Falls might not be all that famous when compared to the Athirapally Falls of Kerala but they definitely stand out as a blissful location, especially for trekkers and hikers. Imagine being wrapped in the serenity of nature as you hear birds chirp and Ubbalamadugu waterfalls while you make your big but shortlived escape from the city’s bustle. When you do make your plans to visit Andhra Pradesh, do add Ubbalamadugu Falls to your list of places to visit.
10. Chopta, Uttarakhand
There is no dearth of trekking trails when you plan a trip to the north . The Himalayas and travellers with Columbus-blood have managed to explore some brilliant trekking trails in Uttarakhand. Chopta is one such place that also promotes its snow-capped trekking expeditions. You can choose to keep your treks minimal or you can go on a lengthy excursion by camping at Tungnath and Chandrashila. Residing in some of the lovely villages that fall along the way add to the serenity of the place. Chopta is easily one of the must-visit places in Uttarakhand.