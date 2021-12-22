Hidden gems to visit in India during your lifetime

If we talk of adventure and surprises, India is a land full of adventures, treasures and surprises. Though tourism in our subcontinent is a fast growing sector but there are many special places that only real travellers know and care about, which everyone must visit before they die.

It is often stated that there are far too many exotic locales in India that have been untouched by civilisation and tourist hoarding. While it might be tough for you to find out about most of them because they are hidden treasures in India, we have made things easier for you.

From exploring the extraordinary caves interspersed with nature’s blessed sights in Laitmawsiang, Meghalaya to standing atop the Murud Janjira fort in Maharashtra, there are far too many hidden gems to visit in India that you should opt for over the usual tourist destinations.

Here are some hidden treasure in India that every traveller must visit before they die:

1.Laitmawsiang, Meghalaya