Hey girl, say goodbye to worries during your menstruation cycle with TWC biodegradable products

Talking about menstruation or periods is still taboo in our society and a lot of girls are afraid of talking about this topic in public and even in private. If we talk about rural areas, there are a lot of people who either don’t use sanitary napkins because of ignorance or are shy to buy them.

The Woman’s Company (TWC) started operations on 8 March—International Women’s Day—with an objective to offer biodegradable, sustainable and environmentally friendly products to women for a better and hygienic living by using sanitary napkins, menstrual cups, tampons, razors and stand and pee urination devices. Their prices are cheap and are easy to use. The products are easily available online.

The Woman’s Company is a green company and they only sell biodegradable “Women’s Intimate Hygiene Products”.

Day Pads and Night Pads

No need to worry about rashes as their pads are a great choice for sensitive skin. Available in 2 sizes: Day Pad (280mm) and Night Pad (310mm).

Ultra-Soft

Their biodegradable sanitary pads are super soft, comfortable, and tailor-made for any time of the day or night; by size and absorption levels.

Chemical Free

No chlorine or dioxins are used in the bleaching process.

Biodegradable Individual Wrapping

Their wrappers are biodegradable too and each organic sanitary pad comes in an eco-friendly wrapping to be used at the time of disposal.

Panty Liners

Ideal for that spotting with an oncoming period or in your last days, it also works as an extra layer of protection over a menstrual cup or tampon.

Ultra-soft panty liners are made of organic cotton to ensure super soft maximum comfort.