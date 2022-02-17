Here’s how you can get rid of inner thigh rashes

Honey

The antiseptic, anti-inflammatory properties of honey double up its health benefits, making it a natural cure that can work wonders on skin rash. Mix together two tablespoons of honey with one tablespoon of lukewarm water. Using a cotton pad or cloth, apply this mix over your rashes and let them dry. Apply this twice a day.

Oatmeal

You can also treat your thigh rashes with the soothing and moisturizing properties of oatmeal. Blend one cup of oats so as to get a fine powder. Now add this to your bathtub and soak in it for 10-15 minutes. Pat dry the area using a soft towel. Repeat this process twice daily.

Aloe vera

Aloe vera works as an excellent herbal cure for thigh rashes by providing instant soothing. Scoop out some gel from an aloe vera leaf and make a smooth paste. You could mix a few drops of tea tree oil to this, it helps prevent any itchiness and dryness. Using a cotton pad, apply this over the rashes. Once dried, wash with lukewarm water. Repeat twice daily.

Coriander leaves

These leaves help get rid of itchy and flaky skin brought about by the rashes. Besides, it also helps keep rashes at bay. Grind a handful of coriander leaves with a few drops of lemon juice. Generously apply this paste to the affected area and let dry for at least 15-20 minutes. Wash with some cold water. Do this thrice a day.

Oil therapy

The antioxidants present in these oils—olive oil, coconut oil, and almond oil—aid the healing of rashes, thereby reducing itchiness. Using a clean cloth, gently wipe the affected area with any of these oils. Using your fingers, apply some oil and let dry. After about 20 minutes, wipe using a clean cloth. Repeat this four times a day.