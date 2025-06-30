Beat the hiccups naturally with this time-tested spice trick

If you’ve ever found yourself stuck in the awkward rhythm of never-ending hiccups, you’re not alone. And now, thanks to a simple tip from Ayurveda expert and Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna, you may have an easy, natural solution right in your kitchen cabinet.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Acharya Balkrishna recently shared a quick and time-tested home remedy to deal with persistent hiccups.

Translated loosely, he advised: If you’re troubled by continuous hiccups, place a small cardamom (ilaichi) in your mouth, slowly suck on it for a while, and then chew it. Your hiccups should subside soon after.

This simple suggestion caught the attention of many users online, especially those who prefer natural treatments to deal with everyday health annoyances.

Why cardamom?

Cardamom has long held a special place in Indian kitchens, not just as a spice that adds a rich, sweet aroma to tea and sweets, but also as a powerful medicinal herb. In Ayurveda, it helps with digestion, reduce nausea, and soothe the throat.

Hiccups, which often stem from irritation of the diaphragm or gastric issues, may ease with cardamom’s calming and carminative (gas-reducing) properties.

Sucking on cardamom allows its essential oils to slowly release in the mouth and throat, offering gentle stimulation to the vagus nerve, which involves in controlling hiccups.

Once chewed, cardamom also helps neutralize acidity and reduce bloating—common culprits behind sudden hiccup spells.

Many of Balkrishna’s followers responded with curiosity and appreciation. Some thanked him for the tip, promising to try it the next time they face an unshakable case of hiccups.

Others chimed in with their own grandmother’s cures, from sipping water slowly to holding one’s breath or gargling.

While some responses questioned whether such a remedy could really work, others pointed out that many household spices, ginger, clove, fennel have similar healing properties and have been in use for generations.