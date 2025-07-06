Why oil pulling might be the best thing you do for your mouth

There’s a quiet revolution happening in our bathrooms, and it begins with a spoonful of oil. Not the sizzling kind for your dosa or salad, but one you swish around in your mouth first thing in the morning. Sounds odd? That’s oil pulling for you. It is an ancient Ayurvedic practice that’s winning over modern wellness enthusiasts, dentists, and now, thanks to Patanjali’s new Dant Kanti Gandusha Oil Pulling blend, even your neighborhood chemist.

At a time when we’re all trying to go natural, be it skincare, diet, or lifestyle, this 3,000-year-old technique is finding a new generation of fans who are saying goodbye to harsh chemicals and hello to holistic health.

But what is oil pulling?

Oil pulling is the simple act of swishing oil in your mouth for about 10 to 20 minutes before spitting it out. Think of it like a deep cleanse, but for your gums, teeth, and even your sinuses.

Traditionally, sesame or coconut oil was used, but today, brands like Patanjali are blending these with herbs to pack in even more health benefits.

The idea? The oil “pulls” out toxins and harmful bacteria from your mouth, something that’s hard to believe until you actually try it and notice the freshness, the whiter teeth, and yes, even better digestion.

At the launch of Patanjali Dant Kanti Gandusha Oil Pulling on Sunday, Baba Ramdev, the face of India’s yoga and wellness resurgence, spoke passionately about returning to our roots. “Gandusha is not just a hygiene ritual, it is therapy,” he said.

Backed by Acharya Balkrishna and prominent dental experts like Dr. Rajeev Bansal and Dr. Vishwajit Walia from the Indian Dental Association (Uttarakhand Chapter), the message was clear: the East had it right all along.

Morning ritual, mindful moment

One of the most beautiful aspects of oil pulling is how meditative it becomes. For 10 minutes, before the day grabs you by the wrist, you’re simply present: swishing, breathing, maybe stretching. It forces you to slow down.

Pair it with your morning yoga or just some quiet time and suddenly, your dental hygiene routine has turned into a mindfulness ritual.

Oil pulling isn’t a magic bullet. But it is a powerful daily habit that’s as much about prevention as it is about oral care. It connects you to a tradition that values balance, purity, and the idea that health starts from the inside out, and yes, from the mouth up.

So tomorrow morning, before you reach for your phone or your toothbrush, try this: a spoonful of oil, a few mindful minutes, and a nod to an ancient wisdom that still holds its ground in our busy modern lives. Your gums, and maybe your gut, will thank you.