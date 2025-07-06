Patanjali unveils Dant Kanti Gandusha Oil Pulling, a fusion of Ayurveda and modern science

Patanjali Yogpeeth founder and renowned Yoga Guru, Baba Ramdev, on Sunday launched Patanjali Dant Kanti Gandusha Oil Pulling, a unique blend of ancient Ayurvedic wisdom and modern scientific innovation.

The launch event was graced by Acharya Balkrishna and office bearers of the Indian Dental Association (Uttarakhand Chapter), including President Dr. Rajeev Bansal, Secretary Dr. Vishwajit Walia, and Treasurer Dr. Vaibhav Pahwa.

On the occasion, Baba Ramdev said, “This initiative by Patanjali marks a new milestone in the fields of Yoga and Ayurveda. Patanjali is not merely about treatment but is about offering the world a perfect synergy of culture, tradition, and science.”

“People today have forgotten how to cooperate with their own bodies. Through Yoga and Ayurveda, Patanjali aims to re-educate society. This dental product reaffirms the relevance of India’s ancient Sanatan wisdom in today’s era — just as it was thousands of years ago.”

Speaking at the event, Acharya Balkrishna shared that the product is the result of three years of relentless research and dedication by the scientists at the Patanjali Research Institute.

He remarked, “Dant Kanti Gandusha Oil Pulling is not just a daily oral care ritual — it is a therapeutic science that is urgently needed today.” Citing Ayurvedic texts such as the Charaka Samhita and Sushruta Samhita, he emphasized that Gandusha has long been regarded as a vital component of oral health.

“In an age where dental issues are increasingly common, this product provides a natural, safe, and effective solution,” he added, noting that it is the latest addition to Patanjali’s well-established Dant Kanti range.

Explaining the formulation, Acharya Balkrishna said the product contains tumburu oil that strengthens teeth and gums; clove oil that relieves tooth pain; mint oil that eliminates bad breath; eucalyptus oil possesses antibacterial properties that curb bacterial growth; and tulsi oil acts as an antimicrobial agent, protecting against decay and infection.

He also announced that Patanjali will soon introduce a complete range of evidence-based dental care products, aimed at restoring the golden legacy of Ayurveda.

Dr. Vishwajit Walia, Secretary of the Indian Dental Association (Uttarakhand Chapter), praised the extensive research being conducted by the Patanjali Research Foundation.

The grand unveiling was also attended by Dr. Rajeev Bansal (President, IDA Uttarakhand), Dr. Vaibhav Pahwa (Treasurer), Dr. Kuldeep Singh (Head of Dental Department, Patanjali Hospital & Secretary, IDA Haridwar), Dr. Anurag Varshney (Vice President and Chief Scientist, Patanjali Research Institute), Dr. Gurpreet Oberoi (Treasurer, IDA Haridwar), along with several other esteemed dental professionals from across Uttarakhand.