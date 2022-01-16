Wellness trends to follow in 2022 amid Covid 19

While the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has already set in and with the last two years being quite tough, we look ahead to the wellness trends set to empower individuals in 2022. Here, some experts shared the trends that will define what our self-care, health, food, mental health, psychology, fitness, and home routines will look like in 2022.

“With the third wave already set in, I have seen people who were healing gradually from the emotional turmoil, are again getting jittery. As a psychic healer, I will be focussing on the most important aspect which is a frank and deep conversation with each of my clients,” says Dr. Madhu Kotiya, a spiritual and psychic healer and founder of India’s first Wicca and tarot school.

However, according to Harsh Jain, co-founder, Osia Osia, India’s leading manufacturer of handcrafted luxury herbal soaps, “It’s about more me time. Boosting immunity and being physically and mentally fit remains the focal point. Journaling, following a regular fitness regime, sound sleep, and eating consciously are part of everyone’s life by now. Getting more innovative and indulging more is the keyword in 2022.”

“Keeping innovation in mind, we have coined a term, “Shower Meditation”, in which bathing is more a ritual and a process where you tend to relax, meditate and let go the negative thoughts while bathing with our exclusively handcrafted aromatic herbal organic soaps”, added Jain.

For Mr. KR Raghunath, Senior Chairman, Jindal Naturecure Institute,“The need of the hour is to spend more on creating awareness about why preventive healthcare is important, more so with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic”

He said, during the pandemic, PM Modi has given the much-needed push to the AYUSH sector as he encouraged India’s world-class R&D enablement and manufacturing capabilities. We are looking forward to more promising announcements from Budget 2022. Even though COVID is a communicable disease, its worst effects are visible in those with non-communicable diseases– cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, hypertension, obesity and chronic respiratory diseases.”

Therefore, an allocation only for strengthening communicable disease surveillance is a sub-optimal solution. The budget for up-skilling of the youth to become Preventive Health Coaches is also required since this will address the problem of unemployment and build on PM Modi’s Atmanirbhar mission, added Raghunath.

He stressed that on the need to come out of this pandemic as a healthier and fitter country. “Apart from yoga, the government should promote naturopathy, make it a part of school and college curriculums, and set up a committee to introduce naturopathy practices in universities. Standardizing naturopathy practice is critical as it will enable us to lay down strict standards that have to be adhered to by all Naturopaths and conducting mass awareness campaigns to educate the masses is the right way forward,” said Raghunath.

Dr. Shweta Sharma, Consultant – Psychology and Counseling, Manipal Hospital, Gurugram advises everyone to be mindful and build self.

“As we experienced higher uncertainty in the last 2 years, now people will focus on being mindful. Mindfulness gives you the sense to be in the present and enjoy every moment without any worries about the future. This is going to lead to significant changes in perception of their career choices, travel plans, saving plans, and relationship buildings,” said Dr Sharma.

“People will become more aware of their self rather than social or occupational Self. They will prioritize their choices and will follow their passion. Self-love will be a new wellness trend in 2022 but more intellectually and spiritually. It will not be limited to the fashion industry only,” added Dr. Sharma.

Focussing on health and wellness, Ms. Ishita Bhatt, Designation: Clinical Psychologist, Medanta Gurugram said, “The Covid 19 pandemic has changed our lives completely. The tremendous suffering is gradually bringing about a change in perspective. As we get a better grip on the situation, the world is now focusing on health and ‘things that matter’. In response, wellness assumes immense importance, and wellness trends will change”.

The pandemic brought along with it uncertainty and a tremendous rise in anxiety, depression, stress, and grief, which highlighted mental well-being as an important aspect of wellness. People have a better understanding and access to mental health services, self-help apps, and meditation practices. Thus, mental health emerges as the top priority in 2022.

The focus will be on aspects of physical health and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, these include exercise and fitness, mindful eating and boosting immunity.

Dr. Ankit Singhal, Pulmonologist, Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute, New Delhi says, “Walking is the most popular physical activity in the world and one of the healthiest things we can do for our bodies. Also, amalgamating physical training with mind-body connection is needed nowadays. Current trends suggest moderate to high-Intensity workouts with mindful practices like progressive muscle relaxation, meditation & biofeedback to achieve positive well-being.”

He also suggests avoiding exposure to indoor pollutants that can damage your lungs.