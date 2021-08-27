Tips for fitness enthusiasts post Covid recovery

Getting back to your fitness routine after a brush with Covid-19 can be hard, but experts say that starting slow with adequate nutrition is the key to crack post-Covid fitness. Whether that’s building up from yogic breathing exercises and a slow jog, or stocking up on Vitamin C, these tips are bound to help.

Ankit Jha, Founder, Doctor’s Choice, and an avid fitness practitioner, suggests:

Practicing yoga everyday heals Covid distress

The immune system must need to be strong to fight any form of the disease, be it Covid or lethal cancer. Yoga has been a natural healer for ages dating back to ancient times until the present day. Practicing Yoga and Pranayama self-heals the Covid-distressed body to the extent of strengthening all the internal parts of the body, thereby increasing immunity and taking away fatigue caused due to Covid. Kapalbhati, an old breathing technique that can be instrumental in early recovery, has perceived benefits that include clearing of the sinuses and lungs of allergens, increased metabolism, weight loss, improved circulation, and increased oxygen supply. The natural healing process is the best to treat the deficiencies. Most efficiently Kapalbhati alone improves deficiency of bones, blood, chemicals, nutrients, micronutrients, iron, protein, vitamins, Vitamin D, and B-12.

A walk or slow jog can do wonders in building stamina

Healing from any form of the disease is a gradual process and not achieved in a day or two. It can take a while, similarly for people infected with the coronavirus. Extreme fatigue, joint pain, and breathlessness would go away slowly and steadily with low-intensity exercises. Walks or slow jogging can be highly beneficial for a speedy recovery. Walking out in fresh air and under warm sunlight not only improves physical health by challenging the body but also lifts your mood and reduces the stress level. Short walks while deep breathing in open air keeps the lungs safe and increases their capacity. Gradually with time keep challenging your body by setting new goals to achieve better results.

More calisthenics exercises post Covid recovery

Calisthenics is a form of physical activity that doesn’t need free weights or resistance bands to strength-train a body. Using one’s body weight to hit each muscle for a full workout is what Calisthenics is all about. Calisthenics, or bodyweight exercises, originated thousands of years ago in ancient Greece have been a major component of

fitness in athletics, military, and daily fitness for home workouts without equipment and is a remarkable process of getting into the right physical and mental shape yet again post-Covid recovery. Just by using the weight of your body and the power of gravity, one can get an honest-to-goodness great workout.

Add more protein to your diet for the body’s faster recovery

Covid infection in human bodies has worked intensely to mount an immune response significantly in recent times. Hence a healthy diet to keep immunity and energy levels in check has got to be of utmost importance. Protein builds our immunity which subsequently benefits the immune cells which are necessary to stave off external viruses or infections. Protein in any form, food or dietary supplements, is principal to protect our bodies against muscle loss, be it when we are physically active or inactive. Protein keeps our body cells healthy and helps in creating new ones, increases stamina, carries oxygen into the blood, regulates DNA and RNA, supports muscle contractions, and forms antibodies that fight off infections. Doctor’s Choice Lean Pro is high-protein shake that supports a lean body and helps you manage weight.

Post Covid, continue your consumption of Vitamin C

SARS-CoV-2 infection caused acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) dreadfully leaving people to die of breathlessness. Vitamin C played a potential role in improving inflammation and vascular injury in patients with Covid-19 as per studies. Humans require more vitamin C in states of oxidative stress and vitamin C supplementation has been evaluated in numerous disease states profoundly. Vitamin C plays a key role in preserving physical tissue barriers such as the skin and mucous membranes. Doctor’s Choice ‘Refuel’ is an ideal blend of natural vitamin C, vegan collagen, and zinc which functions as an immunity booster. Lack of Vitamin C may make an individual more vulnerable to viral infections and worse disease. Adequate intake of vitamin C prevents damage to biomolecules in our body such as nucleic acids, proteins, lipids, and carbohydrates.