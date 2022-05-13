Sex life on a pause? Here are 7 ways how it will impact your body

Is your sex life on a pause? Maybe sex is the last thing on your mind when you’re stressed out. But it might help lower your anxiety. Sex seems to lessen the number of hormones your body releases in response to stress. And an active sex life can make you happier and healthier, which might also help keep anxiety at bay.

Regular sex not only makes you happy but also keeps you healthy. Here are seven ways that a pause in your sex life can affect you:

Affects heart health

Not having sex for a long time is not good for your heart, quite literally! A dry spell can leave you more vulnerable to cardiovascular diseases. Besides being an excellent way to burn those extra calories, sexual intercourse helps promote balance between the estrogen and progesterone levels, thereby lowering the risk of heart disease.

This leads to increased stress, anxiety level

Happy hormones like endorphin and oxytocin are released into the body during sexual intercourse. If you take a pause from sex, your body releases less of these hormones, which might make it difficult for you to cope with stress, leading to increased anxiety.

Increased memory issues

Lack of sex can make you forgetful. Some studies in their early stages have revealed that one is likely to develop memory issues when they stop having sex.

Interestingly, regular sexual intercourse is linked to improving memory, especially for those aged between 50 and 89.

Reduced libido

The farther the fonder is not the case when it comes to sex; a long dry spell can make you lose interest in sex altogether. Only regular sex can boost your libido or your sexual drive; so the more sex you have, the more you’ll want to do it in the future.

Compromised immune system

A dry spell can leave you susceptible to cold and flu. Regular sex prepares the body to fight off illness as it promotes higher levels of the “immunoglobulin A” antibody.

Vaginal health

A longer sex break can make the vagina less uncomfortable; the female body takes longer to become aroused and self-lubricate for easy and comfortable sex. Regular lovemaking or masturbation helps to keep the vaginal tissues healthy as it improves blood flow.

Increased aches and pains

A good orgasm is a great way to get rid of aches and pains. The high influx of endorphins and other hormones during sexual intercourse can help ease head, back, and leg aches and is also beneficial for arthritis pain and menstrual cramps. Irrespective of the potential health benefits of sex, it does not mean that sexual intercourse is the only way to be healthy. Every person has their own sexual desire, and it is absolutely normally a dry spell.

-with inputs from ANI.