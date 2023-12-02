Respiratory illnesses in children up: What are the symptoms

A surge in hospitalization cases linked to a mysterious pneumonia outbreak in China has raised concerns, particularly among children who are experiencing symptoms like fever and lung damage, but not exhibiting the typical signs of pneumonia such as breathlessness or coughing.

This alarming trend has now found echoes in Ohio, US, where a considerable number of children are being admitted to hospitals with similar mysterious pneumonia symptoms. Ohio authorities are investigating the cause behind this spike in infections, dismissing the possibility of a novel respiratory ailment. Instead, they are exploring the likelihood of multiple common viruses coinciding and contributing to the surge.

The recent increase in respiratory illnesses among children has prompted experts to consider various factors, including allergens, lifestyle changes, and the spread of viruses like Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and influenza. Environmental elements such as air pollution, exposure to tobacco smoke, and indoor allergens are cited as contributors to the elevated risk of respiratory diseases in children.

Lifestyle alterations, including reduced physical activity and increased screen time, are believed to potentially weaken children’s immune systems. Additionally, the transmission of viruses like RSV and influenza in settings like schools or daycare centers, where children closely interact, can lead to respiratory infections. Changes in climate patterns are also seen as potential factors influencing the prevalence and spread of respiratory illnesses.

Vaccination, hygiene, clean environment, avoiding close contact are some of the things one has to keep in mind to avoid getting respiratory illness.

Signs

Wheezing: Audible whistling sounds during breathing.

Audible whistling sounds during breathing. Coughing: Persistent or severe coughing is a common symptom.

Persistent or severe coughing is a common symptom. Chest Discomfort: Children may experience chest tightness or pain.

Children may experience chest tightness or pain. Heavy Breathing : Difficulty in breathing or rapid breaths.

: Difficulty in breathing or rapid breaths. Common cold: Congestion, sneezing and low grade fever

Symptoms