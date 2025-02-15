Ramdev reveals secret trick to burn belly fat – Try backward running

Baba Ramdev has always preached natural and holistic ways of fitness. Though yoga is his first love, he also teaches you special exercises to help lose weight and stay healthy. One such technique that Ramdev teaches is backward running—a very easy yet very effective way of losing belly fat, correcting posture, and building stamina.

What is backward running?

Backward running, or reverse running, or retro running, is running opposite to the natural direction of progression. This reversed exercise targets muscles differently, enhancing balance and utilizing more calories compared to forward running. Ramdev emphasizes this to be a nature-friendly method for building the body while speeding up weight loss.

Ramdev describes how backward running makes the cardiovascular activity more intense, making the body exert more and burn more calories.

Here’s how it contributes to weight loss and cutting belly fat:

1. Burns more calories

Research indicates that reverse running can burn as many as 30% more calories than normal running. Because it takes more energy to stabilize and stay coordinated, your body activates several muscle groups, resulting in increased fat burning.

2. Activates core muscles

One of the major advantages of backward running is that it places additional stress on the core muscles. It engages the abdominal area, assisting in firming and toning the stomach region. This makes it a good method of eliminating belly fat naturally.

3. Improves cardiovascular fitness

Ramdev recommends aerobic exercises such as jogging and running to enhance metabolism. Backward running raises heart rate faster than forward running, thus providing a great cardiovascular exercise that contributes to fat burning.

4. Reduces impact on knees and joints

Unlike forward running, which stresses the knees and joints, backward running is easy on the knees and joints. It minimizes the risk of injury and enhances leg muscles without overexertion.

5. Enhances posture and balance

Running in reverse makes you stand upright, enhancing posture and alignment. An improved posture naturally activates the core, eliminating belly fat buildup.

Ramdev recommends beginning slowly and then gradually picking up the pace. Practice backward running in the following manner to do it safely:

– Warm-up: Do some basic stretches, yoga asanas, or jogging lightly before beginning.

– Find a safe space: Select an open, flat space free from obstacles to prevent falls.

– Start slow: Start by walking backwards, and gradually build up speed.

– Use arm movement: Move your arms naturally to help you balance.

– Keep sessions short: Begin with 5-10 minutes and build up to 20-30 minutes as confidence increases.

By practicing Ramdev’s backward running method in your regimen, you can lose weight, burn belly fat, and enhance overall fitness naturally without any cost-intensive equipment or gym memberships.