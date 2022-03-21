What precautions should be taken by women after the age of 40?

Every woman’s nutritional needs, such as food and water, as well as her metabolism, or the body’s ability to convert food into energy, begin to change beyond the age of 40. Furthermore, nature begins to prepare the bodies of most women to transition out of the reproductive function on a biochemical level. As a result, as a woman reaches her forties, she should pay attention to her daily nutrition in order to be healthy and disease-free.

Here are some of the fantastic foods that a woman over the age of 40 should attempt to incorporate into her daily diet in order to maintain a healthy metabolism.

1. Try to shift from regular milk Coffee and tea to Green Tea

Green tea is an excellent detoxicated super drink that helps both men and women maintain healthy body metabolism. Epicatechins (EC), epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), and epigallocatechin (EGC) are antioxidants found in green tea. These help to scavenge harmful oxygen radicals and protect cells, DNA, and cellular functions from oxidative damage. Green tea’s antioxidants aid in the protection of cells that function normally and keep your metabolism going when prepared correctly. After the age of 40, switch from regular milk tea or coffee to green tea on a daily basis to boost your metabolism, energy levels, and weight loss.

2. Apple

Both men and women over the age of 40 should include seasonal fruits in their daily diet. Apples, which are high in flavonoids and dietary fiber, are one of the best antioxidant foods. They help to control inflammation in the body, improve metabolic rate, lower LDL (bad) cholesterol, and improve lipid profile and insulin sensitivity. One apple per day can also help you lose weight in a healthy way.

3. Protein-Rich Foods

Between the ages of 40 and 50, an average female body requires 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight per day to maintain muscle mass. Muscle protein synthesis decreases with age, especially if she leads a sedentary lifestyle (faster rate if physical activity is low). As a result, after the age of 40, getting enough protein on a daily basis is critical.

Every woman over the age of 40 should make an effort to include protein-rich foods in her daily diet. Lean meat (like chicken breast and fish) and plant protein (like legumes, beans, tofu, mushrooms, and soy) are all good sources of protein.

4. Restrict the intake of Junk and fast Food

Though junk and fast food should be avoided at any age, after the age of 40, when the body’s metabolism begins to slow, limit fast, processed, and junk food consumption. When you eat less junk food, your body stops storing fat, reduces inflammation and stress, and helps your cells function properly.

5. Fenugreek Seeds

Fenugreek is a miracle ingredient that can help you boost your metabolism after 40. Fenugreek seed extract improves metabolism by lowering adipose tissue and increasing digestive enzymes, blood glucose levels, antioxidants, and insulin sensitivity. Fenugreek seeds can be used in curries as well as in detox water. You’ll see fantastic results in no time.

6. Cinnamon

Cinnamon is a spice that is commonly used to enhance the flavor of cakes and pancakes. This humble spice is a natural fat-burning agent that works by increasing metabolic rate. Cinnamon improves insulin sensitivity, lowers blood sugar levels, and lowers blood pressure. Buying Ceylon cinnamon, crushing it, and storing it is the best way to use it. Teas, soups, and salads can all benefit from this powder.

[Inputs by: Ms. Avni Kaul, Nutritionist, Wellness Coach & Certified Diabetic Educator, Founder of NutriActivania]