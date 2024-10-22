PMBJP achieves sales worth Rs 1,000 crore in October

The government on Monday said the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) has achieved sales worth Rs 1,000 crore in October, a significant advancement from previous year when this target was met in December 2023.

Jan Aushadhi Kendras grew more than 170 times in number in last 10 years (from only 80 in 2014) and more than 14,000 kendras now cover almost all the districts of the country.

There will be 25,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras in the country in the next two years, said the government.

Advertisement

The product basket of PMBJP comprises 2,047 medicines and 300 surgical devices covering all major therapeutic groups such as cardiovascular, anti-cancers, Anti-diabetics, anti-infectives, anti-allergic, gastro-intestinal medicines and nutraceuticals, etc.

Almost one million people are visiting these popular people-friendly Kendras daily, according to the government.

“This substantial growth is a testament to the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Bureau of India’s (PMBI) commitment to making healthcare accessible and affordable for all by reducing out of pocket expenditure. Notably few days ago, PMBI had sold medicines worth Rs. 200 crore in one single month of September,” the government informed.

The PMBJP initiative continues to empower communities, ensuring that quality healthcare is within reach for every citizen.

The record-breaking sales not only highlight the success of the program but also it plays a vital role in promoting health equity in the country.

Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendras have proved to be a boon for patients across the country, as thousands of patients are buying medicines at reasonably low prices and making a savings up to 60 per cent on the range of medicines.

Under the PMBJP, the Aushadhi Kendras have sold medicines worth Rs 6,100 crore in past 10 years which has led to estimated savings of Rs 30,000 crore for the citizens, said a recent statement by the Health Ministry.