Patanjali’s Renogrit gains US research backing for kidney health

In a significant endorsement of traditional medicine, Renogrit, an Ayurvedic formulation, has gained recognition from a leading U.S. research journal, Scientific Reports. This acknowledgment is a boost for Ayurvedic medicine, especially in the face of recent skepticism surrounding its safety and efficacy.

Acharya Balkrishna, a prominent figure in the Ayurvedic community, has reinforced the validity of Ayurveda, asserting that its practices are grounded in both historical tradition and modern scientific evidence. Balkrishna’s comments come in response to unfounded rumors suggesting that Ayurvedic treatments could be harmful to the kidneys—a claim recently debunked by Patanjali, a leading Ayurvedic company.

The research featured in Scientific Reports highlights Renogrit’s potential as a powerful remedy for kidney damage caused by the anti-cancer drug Cisplatin. Cisplatin, while effective in treating cancer, is known to have severe side effects, including kidney toxicity. The study reveals that Renogrit not only helps in repairing kidney damage but also mitigates oxidative stress on kidney cells, showcasing its dual action as both a protective and therapeutic agent.

Advertisement

Renogrit is a blend of seven herbs—Apamarg, Pashanbhed, Palash, Varun, Punarnavamool, Kasni, and Gokharu. These herbs are celebrated in Ayurvedic medicine for their antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-apoptotic (cell-protective) properties. This combination has long been used in India for treating kidney disorders and now stands validated by contemporary scientific scrutiny.

Balkrishna emphasizes that Ayurvedic texts have long described effective treatments for kidney diseases, and these ancient remedies have proven their worth over centuries. He argues that the latest research only reinforces Ayurveda’s status as a legitimate and effective system of medicine.

The findings suggest that plant-based medicines like Renogrit offer a promising alternative to conventional treatments, especially considering their safety, efficacy, and cost-effectiveness. This aligns with the growing trend of integrating traditional remedies with modern scientific approaches, potentially paving the way for new therapeutic strategies in managing complex health issues.

As interest in holistic and integrative health solutions continues to rise, the validation of Ayurvedic treatments like Renogrit by rigorous scientific research marks a significant milestone, bridging the gap between traditional wisdom and modern medicine.