Baba Ramdev shares quick power yoga routine for all: Get sweaty in just 5 minutes

In his signature energetic style, Baba Ramdev recently took to social media to share a simple yet powerful five-minute workout that anyone can try at home.

With a clear message, get moving and sweat it out, he demonstrated a variety of exercises live from Patanjali Yogpeeth, where the Indian flag proudly waved in the backdrop.

Ramdev kicked things off by introducing the concept of power yoga, a compact, high-energy session aimed at getting your heart rate up quickly.

His advice? Keep it simple but intense. For those who have traditional workout tools like a mugdar or gada (a traditional Indian mace), he suggests using them to perform rotational movements to build strength and flexibility.

But if you don’t have these tools, no problem. Ramdev recommended bodyweight exercises like handstands with controlled up-and-down motions to activate your core and upper body.

For those looking to spice things up, he offered alternatives like boxing, which adds a fun cardio element.

Pushups, of course, made it to his list but with a twist. If you find regular pushups boring or difficult, Ramdev suggested trying Hanuman Dhanu or Chakradanda. These variations combine strength and balance while keeping the workout dynamic.

And for people who prefer a full-body flow, the good old Surya Namaskar (sun salutations) remains a solid option. According to Ramdev, a quick series of these will have you dripping in sweat within minutes.

What stood out in the power yoga video was how he made the workout feel approachable for everyone. Whether you’re into traditional Indian fitness methods or looking for modern alternatives like boxing, Ramdev’s key message was to simply move.

He emphasized that even five minutes can make a difference if you give it your all.

The setting of his demonstration at Patanjali Yogpeeth was also notable. The open space was neatly divided into designated workout areas for boys and girls, promoting organized group sessions.