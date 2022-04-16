Pain in the knees? Know the reason and its cure

The pandemic did not just negatively impact our work lives but also our physical health. Reduced mobility, changed job habits and lifestyle as a result of working from home have adversely affected people’s physical health. Being static in one position for long hours with access to every kind of food item and still not exercising enough to neutralize its effect have all led to bone and joint problems for many people.

One of the most prominent effects is on the knees causing agonising pain at times. One might think that the pain is the result of Arthritis but it may not always be the case. It is just the inflammation of joints that is temporary.

Let’s get some insight into Arthritis!

Understanding the structure of bones can help us arrive at the cause of pain. Bones as thick and robust as it is supports our weight and provide functional structure. They contain nerves that would get irritated by any kind of movement if there was nothing in between the connecting bones. Therefore, the ends of our bones have a cap.



These caps are nothing but cartilage that functions to absorb shocks and bearing load. They are better known as Articular cartilage. Healthy cartilage is bathed by joint fluid, a thick engine oil acting as a cushion at moderate speeds. Fluid’s function is to distribute the strain over the joint and protect it when doing heavy tasks. High-speed runs can make it thinner providing less resistance and allowing the joint to move very swiftly.



Sr. Consultant Orthopedic and Joint Replacement Surgeon at Sitaram Bhartia Institute and Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi, Dr. Biren Nadkarni described the relation between the pandemic and changed lifestyles, said that “people became inactive as a result of the pandemic and have been away from their fitness regimen and activities for the past two years. Now that the pandemic limitations have been lifted, individuals should be cautious when returning to their pre-Covid lifestyle and exercise regimen”. He further added that “people should test themselves for any bone-related issues that may have gone unnoticed because of the lockdown”.



He also mentioned that “as we age, the cartilage in our joints can break down into little fragments, resulting in arthritis. These particles may float to the surface of the joint and become trapped there. This creates inflammation, which leads to the production of additional fluid. This causes swelling, irritation, and discomfort in the joints.”



As the day starts, everyone has more pain and stiffness compared to later in the day when the fluid offers joints a more frictionless glide as the body moves. The pain might reappear with pressure and stress. Moreover, the pain becomes much more severe as the cartilage wears down.



How to cure Arthritis if you have it?



The first step in this direction is getting an X-ray done. It is an essential step but not adequate as it indicates the presence of arthritis, but not the severity of joint discomfort.



About medication, Dr. Biren Nadkarni says, “Because arthritis is caused by inflammation, anti-inflammatory drugs that are available over-the-counter can help. When anti-inflammatory medication fails to relieve pain, an injection into the painful location is usually the next step”.



Consulting an orthopedic can be a good place to start. Otherwise, there are excellent conservative-approach alternatives one of which is bracing to help support the joint and improve mobility. Physical treatment can also be helpful. When all these methods fail, joint replacement may be the best option.

(with inputs from IANS)