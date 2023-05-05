NHRC takes up the issue of menstrual leave for working women

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken up the demand for paid menstrual period leave for working women across India, including Odisha, by referring the matter to the research wing of the rights panel.

The research wing will take a call on the issue after an interaction with members of Core Group of Women. After that the matter will be finally decided by the full commission, the chairperson and all other members, the NHRC said in an order.

Acting on a petition filed by lawyer and rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy, the NHRC has passed an order for research of the matter.

The petitioner raised certain issues concerning working women. It is stated that women, especially working women are still under dominance of masculine thinking. Though the Maternity Benefit Act has been legislated to regulate the employment of women in certain establishments for certain periods before and after child birth and provide maternity benefit to it.

Provisions inter-alia had not been made for leave for working women during their menstrual period. It is stated that Bihar is the only state in the country that has been providing two days of special menstrual pain leave to women since 1922. Some Indian companies are offering paid period leaves to its women employees, Tripathy pointed out.

He also stated that despite there is a provision u/s 14 of the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961 that there will be an inspector for a particular area to monitor the implementation of the provisions of the Maternity Benefit Act yet the State Governments have not created the post of inspectors and hence have not appointed any of such inspectors.

The petition requested the NHRC to ensure an integrated, comprehensive holistic provision for working women in India, formulation of a policy and administrative measures for ensuring the basic dignity of working women, help during menstruation as well as measures to prevent infections during such periods by maintaining hygiene and adequate supply of basic hygiene essentials like soap, mask, sanitary pads for women employees.