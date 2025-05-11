NHRC seeks ATR on plight of Odisha’s primitive tribal group

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought for an Action Taken Report from Odisha Chief Secretary on the precarious living condition, lack of basic amenities and necessities of life of more than 10,000 families from “Dongria Kondh”, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) Community.

The petition filed by human rights lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy pointed out that the Odisha government has failed to ensure necessary measures like all-weather roads, potable water, healthcare and education for the Dongria Kondh-inhabited villages in Kalahandi and Rayagada districts.

“Despite intervention of the NHRC in the past, no progress report has been submitted. Upon ground verification, it is found that no requisite step has been taken on the issues raised therein. Decades pass on but social justice, the benefits of special legislation still remain a mirage for the villagers consisting of PVTGs in Odisha”, the petition noted.

The State and District Administration have not awakened to ensure basic human rights of the villagers till today. The reports submitted by the State Authorities are mere statistical information and eye wash to hide the inefficiency and corrupt practice of the local administration. Since the area is covered by the hills and forests, the in-depth, independent and impartial investigation of the amount spent in the name of development is not verified properly, the petition stated.

The NHRC in its order stated “the Commission is of the considered view that the allegations leveled in the complaint are serious violations of the Human Rights of the victims.”

While 62 tribal groups reside in Odisha, 13 of them are recognised as PVTGs. 2011 Census, Odisha’s share of the country’s total tribal population was 9 per cent as per the 2011 census. Tribal settlers comprised 22.85 per cent of the State’s population.

The 13 PVTG settlers in Odisha are Birhor, Bonda, Chuktia Bhunjia, Didayi, Juang, Kharia, Dongria Khond, Kutia Khond, Lanjia Saora, Lodha, Mankidia, Paudi Bhuyan and Saora. Earlier identified as Primitive Tribal Groups (PTGs), they were later re-designated as Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PTGs) for the purpose of receiving special attention for their all-round development. Notwithstanding umpteen government schemes to bring these backward and impoverished groups to the fold of mainstream, it has failed to yield the desired results.