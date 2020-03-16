A refreshing mouth and pleasant breath tell a lot about a person’s personality. From the moment, two people meet, whether it is a date or job interview – from the fragrance of their perfume to the smell of their breath, every aroma reflects the signs of one’s psychology, confidence, personality and lifestyle.

There is no doubt that your breath reflects many different aspects of your personality. When your breath smells bad, you lose an important way to connect with others and show your positive qualities. Bad breath turns people away from you making you unhappy and dissatisfied. If bad breath stops you from talking to people, here are few wonderful remedies that can eradicate this problem naturally.

Water: Keep drinking plain water throughout the day to loosen food particles stuck between teeth and anywhere else in your mouth.

This healthy practice will help prevent bacteria build-up in your mouth. It is the simplest way to get rid of bad breath.

Ginger water: Ginger is a great remedy to eradicate bad breath. You can either chew a small piece of ginger or you can boil a teaspoon full of grated ginger in a cup of water. Strain and drink it to keep bad breath at bay.

Lemon water: Lemon juice contains citric acid which is full of antibacterial properties. Citric acid kills bacteria that causes bad breath. So mix a tablespoon of lemon juice in one glass of warm water and drink it to freshen up your breath.

Citric acid can contribute to enamel erosion, so do not let it sit on your teeth. Rinse your mouth with plain water after having it.

Green tea: Green tea is a good source of antioxidants which help cleanse the bacteria from your mouth and leave your mouth with refreshing fragrance.

Cinnamon: Chewing a cinnamon stick or drinking a cup of water simmered with a teaspoon of cinnamon powder for five minutes on low flame can kill bacteria in the mouth due to the antibacterial properties in the spice and combat bad breath.

Green cardamom: Green cardamom is an aromatic seed pod which lends a distinct floral and pleasant aroma making it a natural breath freshener. Cardamom contains cineole, an oil having antimicrobial properties.

When you chew cardamom, it fights bacteria that causes bad breath and promotes oral hygiene.

Fennel seeds: Chewing few fennel seeds can freshen up your breath instantly. The seeds are loaded with an essential oil which boasts antibacterial properties.

This oil helps combat bad-breath causing germs and increases the production of saliva in your mouth which washes away bacteria. It is great to have after meal to combat bad breath caused due to the food eaten.

Apple: Apple is loaded with natural enzymes which fight against the bacteria and plaque. It prevents bad breath, tooth decay and gum disease.

Apple cider vinegar: Mix one teaspoon of apple cider vinegar in a glass of lukewarm water. It destroys bad breath causing bacteria in your mouth and leaves it smelling good.

Mint leaves: Mint leaves contain chlorophyll and antiseptic properties that fight against bacteria-causing bad breath and freshen up your mouth. Chew five to six mint leaves to battle bad breath.

Your breath can make people either feel comfortable or uncomfortable around you. A nice breath always welcomes new friends but a bad breath gives a feeling of rejection and embarrassment. Your good breath makes you more memorable to others and makes them more likely to work with you. Beyond this, it makes you feel comfortable with yourself and boosts your confidence amazingly. So do not miss out on the magic of your aromatic breath. If bad breath persists even after trying all these home remedies, it is a good idea to get to the root cause of this problem and schedule a visit to a physician or dentist.