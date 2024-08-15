Monkeypox declared global health emergency by WHO; know all about the disease

The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially declared the global outbreak of monkeypox (mpox) a public health emergency of international concern amid the rapid spread and potential risks posed by the highly contagious disease.

This is the second time in two years that WHO has activated its highest level of alert, following the COVID-19 pandemic.

What is Monkeypox?

Monkeypox, also called mpox, is a rare viral disease which is mainly transmitted to humans from animals. It’s symptoms resemble, but are generally less severe than, smallpox.

The virus belongs to the Orthopoxvirus genus, which also includes the viruses that cause smallpox and cowpox.

The disease was first identified in humans in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and it has since become endemic in several Central and West African countries.

Monkeypox typically spreads through close contact with an infected animal or person, or through contact with contaminated materials.

What are the symptoms of small pox?

The incubation period for monkeypox usually ranges from 6 to 13 days, but can extend up to three weeks.

Early symptoms include fever, intense headache, muscle aches, and back pain, followed by the development of a rash that often begins on the face and then spreads to other parts of the body.

Monkeypox can be transmitted through direct contact with bodily fluids, respiratory droplets, or skin lesions of an infected person, as well as through contact with contaminated objects such as bedding or clothing. The virus can also be transmitted from animals to humans through bites, scratches, or the consumption of undercooked meat from infected animals.

Prevention of monkey pox

To prevent the spread of monkeypox, health experts recommend several measures, including avoiding contact with animals that could harbor the virus, hygienic lifestyle and wearing protective gears when around infected persons.

Vaccines used for smallpox have shown to be effective in mpox as well and larger vaccination drive could also help inprevention of the disease.