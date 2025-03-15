Kolkata records first robotic kidney surgery

In a remarkable medical achievement, an eight-year-old boy suffering from hydronephrosis underwent a successful robotic surgery. The operation was performed at the Fortis Hospital and Kidney Institute (FHKI), Rashbehari, under Dr R. K. Gopala Krishna, Director, Urology. This marks a significant milestone, as the condition caused by a blockage in the urinary pathway was treated using the Mantra Robot – India’s first indigenous robotic system.

Initially, the boy from Mayurbhanj district, Odisha, experienced abdominal pain on his left side. After seeking medical attention, he was diagnosed with left hydronephrosis, characterised by swelling of the left kidney due to build up of urine caused by a blockage or obstruction in the urinary tract. Without timely interventions, the condition could have caused irreversible kidney damage.

After a thorough evaluation, the medical team at FHKI chose robotic pyeloplasty to correct the blockage. Equipped with multi-arm dexterity, high-definition 3D vision, and AI-powered precision, this cutting-edge robotic system enables surgeons to operate with greater accuracy and minimises tissue trauma. The 90-minute procedure was carried out with minimum blood loss and no complications. The efficient surgery facilitated the rapid recovery of the child, enabling him to return to normal life within days.

Providing insights into the case, Dr R. K. Gopala Krishna stressed the role of robotic surgery in simplifying the procedure, “Robotic surgery enabled us to perform the procedure with exceptional precision, ensuring minimal discomfort and a faster recovery. This was the first time robotic pyeloplasty was performed on a child at FHKI, marking a significant milestone in pediatric urological care,” Dr Krishna said, adding, “For a child, a quick return to normalcy is crucial—had he undergone open surgery, recovery would have taken at least a month, with significant pain and potential complications like hernia. Instead, robotic pyeloplasty allowed for a rapid discharge, and he was back to school and normal activities within a week.”

Mr Giri, the father of the patient, expressed his heartfelt gratitude, saying, “We are extremely grateful to Fortis Hospital for the successful treatment of our child. The operation was conducted on time and went smoothly, and our child is making excellent progress. He was discharged just two days after the procedure, and since then, his recovery has been remarkable. He is eating well and experiencing no pain – even his ulcerative colitis is under control. We truly appreciate the medical team’s expertise and care in ensuring such a smooth recovery.”