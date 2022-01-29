Know the amazing benefits of beetroot juice

A healthy diet is necessary for healthy and disease-free living. A healthy diet is balanced in terms of its nutritional value. It provides the body with all the essential nutrients that are required for its proper functioning. However, sometimes the body has some particular dietary requirements and the diet needs to be altered accordingly. This is and must be, done under the supervision of a dietician or an expert.

Beetroot is a bulbous and sweet root vegetable with which we have a love-hate kind of relationship. But despite this, Beetroot has risen to the status of a superfood in the past few years. As per researchers, Beetroot juice is very good for health. Here is a look at reasons why you must drink it every day.

1. Manages your blood pressure

One of the benefits of beetroot juice can help in temporarily lowering high blood pressure. Researchers have attributed this to the presence of nitrates in beets. The naturally occurring nitrates increase nitric oxide found in the blood vessels which allow more oxygen to flow to your brain, heart, and muscles thus, lowering high blood pressure.

2. Gives you glowing skin

If you’re healthy from within, it reflects on the outside. Beetroot juice acts as a great blood purifier, which is key in keeping your skin glowing and healthy. Beetroots are also rich in Vitamin C which helps in clearing blemishes and evens out your skin tone while giving it a natural glow.

3. A great way to detox naturally

Beetroots are a unique source of betalains – a type of phytonutrient. These compounds are known to provide powerful antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and detoxification properties. For a long, beetroot has been known as the liver-protective food. It is a great liver cleanser and helps in flushing out all the toxins. With the help of compounds like methionine and glycerin, it prevents fatty acids from building up and stimulates the liver cells.

4. Boosts energy and stamina

Beetroot juice helps in opening the blood vessels and thus increases the flow of oxygen throughout your body making you feel more energetic and active. This is probably why it’s best to have it early morning to wake up your sleepy organs. It has been often promoted as a great workout drink and good for athletes as it increases the flow of oxygen to the muscles preparing them for the stress ahead.

5. Good for digestion

Beetroot juice with its pulp is full of fiber which helps in regulative digestive processes and also relieves constipation. Beetroot is also rich in betaine, which is an agent thought to be beneficial for good digestive health. It is said that betaine increases stomach acid levels, to improve digestion. A glass of beetroot juice is also a great home remedy for an upset stomach.

6. Lowers blood glucose

Though high in sugar, beetroot helps in regulating your blood sugar levels. Studies have shown that it does not lead to high glucose concentration in the blood. This simply means that the natural sugars in beetroot are released very slowly in the body and thus, prevent sudden spikes. In the form of juice, it may help diabetics.