JIS welcomes global pharmaceutical and biomedical experts

The Department of Pharmaceutical Technology at JIS University conducted its inaugural offline global conference, JISUCONPH2024, on 20 November, at the Swami Vivekananda Academy in Agarpara.

Themed ‘Modern Tools and Approaches in the Emerging Field of Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Research’, this three-day event brought together distinguished experts and participants from India and abroad to discuss cutting-edge advancements.

The conference sessions, spread across three days, featured keynote addresses, panel discussions, and workshops focused on modern tools and approaches in pharmaceutical and biomedical fields held by esteemed dignitaries.

Those included Prof. Wong Tin Wui, Non-Destructive Biomedical and Pharmaceutical Research Centre Smart Manufacturing Research Institute, Universiti Teknologi MARA, Malaysia; Kampanart Huanbutta, Rangsit University, Thailand; Prof. Sitesh Chandra Bachar, pro-vice chancellor, Dhaka University, Bangladesh; Prof. Panna Thapa, Kathmandu University, Nepal; Prof. Balaram Ghosh, BITS-Pilani, Hyderabad Campus; Prof. Monica Gulati, Lovely Professional University; Prof. Mahitosh Mandal, professor of School of Medical Science and Technology, IIT Kharagpur; Prof. Milind Parle, Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology; Prof. Guru Prasad Mohanta, former WHO officer, Annamalai University; Prof. Biswajit Mukherjee, the professor of Department of Pharmaceutical Technology, Jadavpur University, Kolkata, India; Prof. Inderbir Singh, Chitkara University, India, and Sardar Simarpreet Singh, Director, JIS Group, graced the occasion, adding significant value to the conference proceedings.

Discussions spanned non-destructive biomedical methods, smart manufacturing in pharmacy, and innovation in drug development. Key topics included the integration of artificial intelligence, advancements in drug delivery systems, and biopharmaceutical research. Each session was structured to encourage comprehensive knowledge exchange, offering participants practical insights into the evolving pharmaceutical landscape and supporting international collaboration.

Simarpreet Singh, the director of JIS Group, said, “JISUCONPH2024 has been a remarkable convergence of global expertise, laying the groundwork for advancements in pharmaceutical science. This conference not only strengthens our commitment to innovation but also builds a collaborative platform where knowledge knows no borders.”