Himachal Pradesh to have 500 herbal gardens

Himachal Pradesh will soon develop 500 new herbal gardens in collaboration with Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Education and Forest Departments in different parts of the state. These gardens will not only produce quality herbal medicines but will also emerge as an added attraction to the tourists visiting the state, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here on Monday.

The state government intends to provide world-class health facilities in its institutions besides it is also emphasizing to promote the ancient Ayurveda system in a big way, he added.

Introduction of AYUSH therapies in the prevention of disease, and treatment of subclinical conditions and chronic ailments can add a new dimension to the healthcare system. Better management and prevention of many lifestyle disorders like diabetes and hypertension with the AYUSH system has now opened a new vision in the healthcare system.

The potential of alternative medicines in rejuvenation, anti-aging, and cosmetology has been underutilized. AYUSH can boost mental health in a much more holistic manner than the modern health system, he said.

The Chief Minister said that the present state government is also striving hard to promote this ancient system of medicine in a big way.

“As many as 250 ‘AYUSH Wellness Centres’ will be started in the state during the current financial year, so that people of the state could derive benefit of this system of Indian medical science. Treatment for various ailments will be provided through different packages in these centres,” he said.

After the initiation of the National Rural Health Mission in the year 2005, the ancient medicinal system got a big fillip which revolutionized the concept of Mainstreaming AYUSH and Revitalization of Local Health Traditions utilizing the untapped AYUSH workforces, therapeutics, and principles for the management of community health problems.

He said that under the ‘National AYUSH Mission’, farmers will be encouraged to create clusters of medicinal plants.

“This will provide an opportunity for the farmers to opt cultivation of medicinal plants to supplement their farm income. Since Himachal Pradesh is well suited for cultivation of a variety of medicinal plants and crops, this will go a long way in strengthening the rural economy of the state,” said the Chief Minister.