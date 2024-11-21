Growing demand for women in healthcare jobs in last 2 months: Report

The healthcare sector in India is witnessing a significant shift, with women increasingly in demand for critical jobs, according to a recent report by Apna (dot) co, one of the country’s leading job platforms.

Over the past three months, 60% of the 40,000 healthcare job postings on the platform have specifically sought out women professionals.

This growing trend is reflective of the broader expansion in India’s healthcare industry, driven by increased government investment in public healthcare and the push by private players to build services in smaller cities.

The surge in healthcare jobs is particularly notable in Tier two and three cities, where job postings have jumped by 50%, compared to a 35% rise in Tier one cities. Cities like Jaipur, Lucknow, and Indore are emerging as new hubs for healthcare employment, with demand rising for roles such as nurses, attendants, medical representatives, and lab technicians.

Meanwhile, in major cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, and Delhi, there has been an uptick in demand for pharmacists, optometrists, dental assistants, and operation theatre technicians.

This geographic and sectoral expansion of healthcare services is helping create more jobs for women, particularly in areas that were once traditionally male-dominated.

The influx of leading healthcare providers such as Medplus, Tata 1mg, Pharmeasy, and Apollo Pharmacy is accelerating this change, with many companies spearheading initiatives to hire more women in the workforce.

Apna (dot) co’s Founder and CEO, Nirmit Parikh, pointed out that the rise in women’s participation in healthcare is crucial for the sector’s evolution. He noted a 30% increase in the demand for women in critical care, diagnostics, and home healthcare roles.

“The growing demand for women across these essential areas is a testament to the integral role they play in transforming India’s healthcare system,” Parikh said. He also highlighted that by 2030, India’s private healthcare sector is likely to add eight million jobs, creating vast opportunities for women, especially in leadership roles.

The expansion in job opportunities is not just about filling positions but also about creating a more inclusive and diverse healthcare system.

Apna(dot) co is actively contributing to this by launching Frontline, India’s largest virtual healthcare job fair. The platform aims to make the hiring process more efficient while providing greater accessibility to jobs for healthcare professionals across the country.

Parikh emphasized that initiatives like Frontline are designed to support women in their careers, ensuring that they are equipped to take on leadership roles and contribute to the country’s growing healthcare needs.