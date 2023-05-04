Five best foods to control diabetes

Diabetes is one of the rapidly growing global diseases. The number of people having diabetes has grown from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014.

Diabetes is the major cause of blindness, kidney failure, heart issue, and lower limb amputation. In today’s busy life meanwhile our bingeing on unhealthy, sugary and processed food has immensely contributed to increase this problem.

Studies reveal that by 2040, 700 million people worldwide will have diabetes. Hence taking preventive measures as soon as possible is very much required. According to Dr Hansa, President, Indian Yoga Association, controlling blood sugar level is primary task of diabetic patients. Sugar enters our bloodstream from the food we consume and food control major factor in controlling diabetes. Here are some excellent foods which one must consume to manage the diabetes: Green leafy vegetables Green leafy vegetables are low in calories and are low in carbohydrates. They are rich in fibre and help with absorption of sugar at the very first stage.

A person with diabetes must consumes Spinach, fenugreek leaves and drumstick in their daily meals. According to studies amongst all green leafy vegetables, drumstick leaves have approval to reduce the diabetes.

They are rich in ascorbic acid which leads to increase the Insulin secretion in our body and so reduces the sugar levels. Whole grain

Substituting refined grains by whole green can really helps reducing the diabetes. Whole grains have lots fibres add nutrients compared to refined greens.

Whole grains have a lesser Glycemic index, Thus, comparatively having less impact on blood sugar level. Whole grains like brown rice, raggi and rice are excellent food to control the blood sugar.

Ragi excellent food amongst all minutes as it reduces oxidative stress and inflammation which in turns helps in controlling diabetes. Berries

Berries like strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries or Jamun are specially excellent food. Berries have antioxidants that reduces oxidative stress. This stress is very Common in diabetic patients. It is very good source of vitamin C, which keeps blood sugar level in balanced. Beans

Beans are low in glycemic index and so it effectively reduces blood sugar levels. GI index of soyabean is 15 while kidney beans are 28 and chickpeas are 33.

Beans are complex carbohydrates so the body digests them slower than any other carbohydrate diet. Eating beans can also helps in weight loss. So blood sugar and cholesterol is reduced. Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits like oranges and lemons had amazing antidiabetic properties. Modern researchers delete that they have bioflavonoids.