Experts call for multilateral efforts to curb prevalence of anemia

Experts at a roundtable organised here to announce the launch of the “Movement Against Anemia” campaign emphasised the need for a comprehensive and multi-lateral action to curb prevalence of anemia in the country.

The health movement has been launched by the Integrated Health & Wellbeing Council, India’s premier health think tank, and the Aishwarya Healthcare to counter the rise in anemia in the country and create awareness about the same.

Both the healthcare forums are committed to transforming lives and promoting better health for all.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Shyam B Bansal, Senior Director & HOD – Nephrology & Kidney Transplant, Nephrology, Kidney and Urology Institute, Medanta Hospital, Gurugram said, “Anemia is a major challenge in chronic kidney disease with 70 per cent of patients affected by it. We need safe and efficient solutions for iron deficiencies that are available to the larger part of the population.”

The summit witnessed public health experts to medical practitioners sharing their views on the prevalence of anemia in the country. Some of the prominent doctors included Dr Vinant Bhargava & Dr Anil Kumar Bhalla, Chairman and HoD, Department of Nephrology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Dr Jayesh Lele Vice President, IMA, Dr Meet Kumar, Director & Head, Department of Haematology & BMT, Marengo Asia Hospital, Gurgaon and Dr Vani Puri, Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Sarvodaya Hospital

Taking part in the roundtable discussion, Director-VC Office, NITI Aayog, Dr Urvashi Prasad, said, “Anemia is an issue that has multi sectorial implications and a soloed approach cannot work. Screening and detection are equally important especially of the vulnerable and tribal population.”

Anemia is a pressing concern for India with alarming statistics underscoring its prevalence in the country’s population. The prevalence of anemia in India has reached alarming proportions. The data from NFHS-5 (2019-21) shows 57 per cent of women, aged 15-49, and 67 per cent of children between six months and 5 years are affected by this condition.

Dr. Ritu Jain, President, FOGSI, Gurgaon Obst. & Gyn Society, emphasized on good food practices and the need to move to the life course approach in women’s health.

The Council has initiated a two-pronged strategy under the anemia movement designed to harness the influence of social media for better awareness, followed by integration of all stakeholders including health practitioners, pharma companies and policy makers to identify and address the gaps and confront the challenges posed by anemia.

The campaign aims to develop actionable solutions to overcome anemia, in line with government’s vision of an Anemia Mukt Bharat.

On the occasion, Niraj Kumar Nir, Chairman, Aishwarya Group of Companies, said, “As part of our commitment to improved public health through sustainable healthcare innovations and government’s vision of an anemia free country, we are offering an accessible and affordable solution, Ferric Carboxymaltose (FCM) which will be out of patent from 21st Oct 2023, at about 60 per cent reduced cost. Ferocose FCM is safe, efficient and will ensure that anemia treatment is inclusive for all especially the economically deprived sections, who bear the brunt of anemia in our country.

Iron deficiency is a major contributor to anemia in the country, with 70 per cent patients of anemia, suffering from iron deficiency owing to a multitude of reasons. Those experiencing IDA might have insufficient iron intake because of an inadequate diet in terms of both quantity and quality.

Additionally, IDA can stem from challenges related to the absorption and transportation of iron within the body or chronic blood loss resulting from underlying health conditions.