Anemia prevalence among pregnant women in Odisha more than the national average

At least 61.8 per cent of pregnant women between 15 to 49 years in Odisha are afflicted with anemia, which is more than the national average as per the National Family Health Survey-5 .

The prevalence of anemia in women (15-49 years) across the country is 57.0 per cent and the prevalence of anemia in children (6-59 months) across the country is 67.1 per cent as per the National Family Health Survey 5 (2019-21), Anupriya Patel, Minister of State in Health and Family Welfare Ministry, told the Lok Sabha on Friday in a written reply.

The prevalence of anemia in pregnant women (15-49 years) across the country is 52.2 per cent as per the National Family Health Survey 5 (2019-21). The Government of India implements Anemia Mukt Bharat strategy to reduce prevalence of anemia in women and children in life cycle approach through implementation of six interventions – Prophylactic Iron and Folic Acid supplementation; IFA Syrup is provided biweekly to children 6-59 months, IFA Red tablet is provided weekly to Women of Reproductive age group and IFA Red tablets are provided daily for 180 days to pregnant women and lactating mothers; Deworming (all children are provided albendazole tablets during National Deworming Day), Intensified behavioural change communication campaign, added the minister.

Testing for anemia and treatment as per management protocols, mandatory provision of IFA fortified food in public health programmes and addressing non nutritional causes of anaemia especially malaria, fluorosis and hemoglobinopathies via robust institutional mechanisms, added the minister.