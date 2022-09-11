Endovascular procedure saves life of a cancer patient

A well-timed endovascular interventional radiology procedure has saved the life of a 56-year-old pancreatic cancer patient in the national capital. Sarla Sharma had completely given up on life when her pancreatic cancer surgery led her to a life-threatening complication.

The homemaker had a severe sentinel bleed of around 300 ml from the gastrointestinal tract, leading to a major dip in hemoglobin level from 9.2 gm to 7.9 gm in a few minutes.

But, the timely intervention of a highly-skilled team of Radio diagnosis led by Dr Meinal Chaudhry, Director, Radiodiagnosis & Intervention Radiology, Aakash Healthcare Super Specialty Hospital, Dwarka, gave the patient a new lease of life.

The patient had pancreatic cancer surgery in June 2022 and developed severe complications post-surgery. She visited many hospitals in the city but none of them could diagnose her issue and didn’t pay attention seeing the severity of the condition.

The CT angiography of her abdomen was done at a leading hospital but it didn’t reveal any obvious bleeder site. But when the same test was repeated at Aakash Healthcare upon her arrival, it showed pseudoaneurysm, a condition which occurs when a blood vessel wall is injured and an outpouching of the vessel wall is formed which can lead to a life-threatening bleeding at any time.