Radiation therapy gives mouth cancer patient new life

For 45-year-old Gagan Wadhwa, life came to a standstill after he was diagnosed with mouth cancer as a result of chewing tobacco.

The Delhi resident — an avid gym lover — had stage 3 cancer and was not able to open his mouth and the internal tissues of mouth got damaged severely and bursted.

Doctors at Max Super Speciality Hospital Vaishali suggested immediate surgery followed by sessions of radiation therapy.

The therapy helped immensely in curing the cancer completely and gave Wadhwa a new life.

“Radiation therapy is an extremely targeted treatment precisely acting on cancer wherever it may be in the body. This allows the cancer cells to be killed or be reduced in number while safeguarding most of the healthy organs and tissues in the body,” said Dr. Vineet Nakra, Radiation Oncologist at Max Super Speciality Hospital Vaishali, who treated Wadhwa.

“For treating Wadhwa we used intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT) and image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) which are advanced therapies that deliver radiation with higher degrees of precision, hence the patient faces minimal side effects,” Dr. Nakra explained.

Cancers which are collectively known as head and neck cancers usually begin in the mouth, throat, or the voice box.

It typically consists of anatomical sub sites like tongue, mouth, other parts of the pharynx like oropharynx, nasopharynx, hypopharynx, salivary glands, nasal cavity, larynx (voice box), etc.

“Radiation therapy supports the cure of cancer in patients either alone or combined with other treatments. Also, it eases symptoms, extends the survival period in more advanced forms of cancers, and is a proven treatment modality for nearly every type of cancer. It is important to remember that head and neck cancer is treatable and can be managed successfully, patients can lead normal and healthy life after diagnosis and treatment,” Dr Nakra said.

Wadhwa has fully recovered and has been declared cancer-free, said the doctor, calling for increased awareness and early detection of such cancers while also discouraging the use of tobacco and alcohol.

Thanking the doctors, Wadhwa said: “I can go back to the gym and follow my passion. I want to convey to anyone facing such health issues in life to not lose hope and aim to beat it.”