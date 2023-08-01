Difference between anorexia nervosa and bulimia nervosa

After Zhanna Samsonova’s death, who was a strict vegan diet follower, questions arise about what is anorexia nervosa and bulimia nervosa and what is the difference between the two. Many beauty pageants in the past have been victims of the two. Karla Alvarez, Karen Carpenter, Isabella Caro, Ana Carolina Reston, and Luisel Ramos are some of the names who died of eating disorder, in some cases anorexia bulimia and in others anorexia nervosa.

The following behaviours could be seen in anorexics

Eating very little, avoiding calorie-dense foods, or skipping meals entirely while lying about their food intake and weight

Wearing loose-fitting clothing to hide their thinness

Using medicine to curb appetite

Observing customs when eating

Regularly weigh themselves

Exercising too much, which could cause fainting, and believing they are overweight even if they are actually underweight

Binge-purge anorexia is a variant of anorexia that certain people may experience. Most of the time, these people will severely restrict their food consumption, but they will also occasionally eat a lot of food quickly. They will purge after binge eating by using laxatives, diuretics, or forcing themselves to vomit.

Anexoria is a dangerous medical disorder that can cause starvation-related consequences or suicide. People with anorexia frequently have other mental health disorders, like anxiety, according to the NIMHTrusted Source.

The signs of anorexia

Physical signs of anorexia:

Hair loss, brittle nails, and dry skin anemia

Abdominal pain, bloating, and constipation

Amenorrhea, often known as infertility, is characterized by a lack of periods, which causes weariness, weakness, and a feeling of being cold.

Minimal sex drive.

Low body mass index (BMI), which is unusual body failure.

The following behaviours could be seen in bulimia

Frequent toilet visits, especially following meals.

Exercise in excess.

Obsession with appearance.

Severe aversion to acquiring weight.

Substance addiction, anxiety, or depression.

Feeling uncontrollable.

Having shame or remorse over eating.

Social isolation from friends and family.

The signs of bulimia

Among the physical indications and symptoms of bulimia are

Feeling exhausted and weak

Having a face that seems puffy

Painful throat or neck from vomiting, foul breath, a tear in the throat caused by stomach acid, or other signs of self-harm.

Acid retching

Bloating or pain in the abdomen

Tooth loss or damaged teeth, severe dehydration, and electrolyte imbalances are among the issues with the mouth that can affect your health.

Erratic menstrual cycle fits, muscle spasms

Problems with the bones, such as osteoporosis or porous bones that could be more prone to breaking

Eating disorders can affect people with all body types and weight ranges.