Constipation cure unlocked: Ayurvedic secrets for a happier gut!

Constipation is a common digestive ailment that bothers millions of people across the globe, and a lot of them manage without cure. Though it may not be always freely discussed, its influence on overall well-being can indeed be considerable. From discomfort to bloating and sluggishness, constipation has the potential to affect daily routines.

Thankfully, nature has in store a plethora of remedies that can help improve this condition — many of which have been used for centuries in Ayurveda.

Advertisement

What is constipation?

Constipation is when bowel movements are infrequent, hard, or painful. The main reasons can be anything from a poor diet and lack of water to inactive lifestyles, stress, or some medications.

Advertisement

Although over-the-counter drugs can provide immediate relief, natural remedies tend to provide long-term relief without the possibility of side effects.

Ayurvedic cure to constipation:

Ayurveda focuses on harmony in the body, mind, and nature. It prescribes holistic medicines that not just cure constipation but also strengthen the overall system of digestion and the gut.

One such solution highlighted recently by Acharya Balkrishna uses Triphala churna, a potent preparation of three fruits — Amla (Indian gooseberry), Haritaki (Chebulic myrobalan), and Bibhitaki (Beleric myrobalan).

Why Triphala Churna?

Triphala churna has been highly valued in Ayurveda for centuries for its detoxifying and purifying qualities. Soaking a teaspoon of Triphala churna in half a glass of water overnight and consuming the strained water in the morning, as recommended by Acharya Balkrishna, is a simple and effective way to get rid of constipation. The remedy balances bowel movements, removes toxins, and rejuvenates the digestive system.

– Amla (Emblica officinalis): Packed with vitamin C and antioxidants, Amla facilitates digestion and firms up intestinal walls.

– Haritaki (Terminalia chebula): The “king of medicines” in Ayurveda, Haritaki is a gentle laxative and facilitates bowel regularity.

– Bibhitaki (Terminalia bellirica): Facilitates cleansing of the digestive tract and relieves bloating.

Go, hydrate!

One of the most basic natural cure for constipation is being adequately hydrated. Water softens the stool and eases bowel movement. Morning consumption of warm water with lemon juice is an age-old solution to stimulate digestion and cleanse the body.

Fiber-rich diet

A high-fiber diet is necessary for a healthy digestive system. Incorporate whole grains, fresh vegetables, fruits, and seeds such as flaxseed and chia in your diet on a daily basis. Fiber increases the bulk of stool and facilitates its passage.

Exercise and movement

Physical exercise is important to keep the digestive system active. Basic exercises such as walking, yoga, or stretching can activate bowel movements and enhance gut health.

Probiotics for gut health

Probiotics are good bacteria that help in a healthy gut environment. Intake of probiotic foods such as yogurt, buttermilk, and fermented vegetables can enhance digestion and provide relief from constipation.

Herbal teas and infusions

Herbal teas such as ginger tea, peppermint tea, and fennel seed tea are soothing yet effective solutions for constipation. They calm the digestive system, ease bloating, and stimulate bowel movements.

Stress management

Stress can also have a huge effect on digestion. Mindfulness, meditation, or deep breathing exercises can relax the mind and enhance overall gut health.

Natural treatments for constipation not only bring relief but also encourage long-term digestive well-being. Ayurveda, with its ancient knowledge, provides soothing yet effective remedies such as Triphala churna. Coupled with a balanced diet, drinking water, exercise, and stress management, these treatments can lead the way to a healthier gut and a brighter life.

Quick relief or long-term health, nature is the key to opening up to improved digestion and better well-being.