Nutritious breakfasts to keep you energized through the morning

It’s the middle of the week, and between waking up at the last possible minute, trying to squeeze in some extra sleep, and making sure you’re not running late, we often make the mistake of skipping nutritious breakfasts—though we never miss our cup of coffee or tea. This is usually followed by light snacking, often consisting of fried foods, and then a lunch that is quick and convenient, typically loaded with carbs, fats, and sugars. This cycle can leave you feeling lethargic and exhausted throughout the day.

Therefore, a nutritious breakfast is key to boosting glucose levels, replenishing energy, and improving alertness. Breakfast not only provides the energy you need but also helps kickstart your metabolism and burn calories. Grabbing a protein bar isn’t enough—here are a few ways to make your breakfast both nutritious and energizing, while still light.

Moong Dal Chilla

If you’re looking for a light, fuss-free option, moong dal chilla should be at the top of your list. This savory Indian pancake, made from moong dal, spices, and herbs, is quick to prepare and easy to pack for lunch when you’re on the go.

Vermicelli Upma

While upma is often made with suji (semolina), try a variation with vermicelli for a change of taste. Made with vermicelli, herbs, curry leaves, and vegetables, this one-bowl breakfast option is both quick and satisfying.

Overnight Oats

Light, nutritious, convenient, and energy-boosting—overnight oats are the perfect breakfast to start your day. Topped with nuts, chia seeds, and your favorite fruits, you can prepare them in just five minutes. This option keeps you full, helping to curb those mid-morning hunger pangs before lunch, and provides a healthy start to your day.

Avocado Toast

A Western favorite that has found its place in the diets of many young Indians, avocado toast is both easy to make and packed with nutrition. Whole grain bread provides ample fiber, while avocado offers healthy fats and essential vitamins. Topping it with an egg adds protein, and a sprinkle of salsa and herbs enhances the flavor, making it the perfect breakfast option.

Palak Paratha

With the winter season here, it’s the perfect time to enjoy fresh, colorful vegetables. While aloo paratha is a year-round favorite, palak (spinach) is in abundance during the winter months, making it the ideal breakfast choice. When made with wheat or ragi flour, palak paratha is a nutritional powerhouse, offering folate, iron, fiber, and more.