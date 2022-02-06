Biotechnology company attemps to reverse the state of brain death.

After getting encouraging results in an attempt to revive brain dead subjects, Revita Life Sciences a biotechnology company focussed on transitional regenerative therapeutic applications has announced that it will continue to advance to the next phase of its novel, multi-modality clinical intervention in the state of brain death in human as an attempt to reverse the state of brain death.

“We have proactively continued to advance our multi-modality protocols and extend treatment before extubation in an attempt to reverse the state of brain death. This treatment approach has yielded some very encouraging initial outcome signs, ranging from minor observation to blood pressure changes with response to painful stimuli, to eye-opening and finger movements, with the corresponding transient to permanent reversal changes in EEG patterns” said Pranjal Aggarwal, CEO Revita Life Sciences.

The company is also in process of publishing initial retrospective results as well as ongoing early results in a peer-reviewed journal.

These initial findings will prove invaluable to the future evolution of the program, as well as in progressing the development of multi-modality regenerative therapeutics for the full range of the severe disorders, of consciousness, including coma, PVS, the minimally conscious state, and a range of other degenerative CNS conditions in humans, said Dr. Himanshu Bansal, Chief Scientific officer Revita Life Sciences, and Director MOTHER CELL.