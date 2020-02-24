Barley is a cereal grain used to make breads, porridges, breakfast cereals, soups and stews all across the globe. It is also used to make beer and other alcoholic drinks. This whole grain is a rich source of fibre, vitamins and minerals. B vitamins, including niacin, thiamine and pyridoxine, beta-glucans, a type of fibre and minerals like potassium, iron, phosphorus, calcium, magnesium, copper, zinc and selenium are the nutritious contents of barley which can be associated to various health benefits. These include:

Aids digestion: Barley aids digestion process and stimulates metabolism of fats. It helps treat digestive problems like constipation, haemorrhoids and gastritis.

Boosts immunity: With a plethora of nutrients, regular consumption of barley can boost immunity.

Lowers blood pressure: Include barley in your diet to regulate blood pressure. It is a healthy alternative to refined grains which helps prevent cardiovascular disease and stroke. Being high in soluble fibre, this grain might lower cholesterol and blood pressure.

Heart-healthy: Being low in fat and high in fibre, barley is linked to better heart health. This grain provides the highest level of heart-healthy B-glucan that may provide cardio-protective benefits.

Helps prevent inflammation: Barley contains selenium and it can help prevent and cure inflammation.

Lowers risk of cancer: Barley is a high-fibre whole grain. The high-fibre plant-based food may help lower the risk of colorectal cancer.

Good for bone health: Being packed with calcium, phosphorus, manganese, copper and vitamin C, barley strengthens and protects your bones and teeth.

Aids weight-loss: Being a zero-calories and zero-cholesterol food, barley helps in maintaining ideal body weight. The grain may reduce hunger and promote satiety and fullness making you eat less. It may lead to weight-loss.

Promotes hair growth: Barley is rich in nutrients and minerals which promote hair health and stimulate hair growth. These nutrients include thiamine, niacin and procyanidin B-3.

Improves skin health: Barley helps in the formation of collagen which gives skin its structure and elasticity. The grain also helps protect skin cells from free radical damage and promotes the health of skin.

This versatile grain has a nutty flavour and chewing consistency. Although having many health benefits, people suffering from celiac disease or wheat allergy should avoid eating it as it contains gluten. Otherwise, the health perks associated with barley nutrition should not be overlooked. It is actually one of the oldest consumed grains in the world. This ancient grain has made a big comeback due to its health benefits. Ensure that this grain is safe for you to eat before you include it in your diet.