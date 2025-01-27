Baba Ramdev leads free yoga camp at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

At Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj, yoga guru Baba Ramdev conducted a free yoga therapy and meditation camp that attracted thousands of participants from across the country and beyond.

The camp was organized at the sprawling grounds of the sacred event to promote holistic health and spiritual wellness among devotees and visitors.

Advertisement

It was an early morning session, and people came in droves to experience the healing effects of yoga, as it served under the guidance of Baba Ramdev.

Advertisement

After explaining proper physical fitness, mental acuteness, and inner peace, the yoga guru initiated a series of asanas, pranayama, and meditation techniques.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Yog Guru Baba Ramdev conducted a free yoga therapy and meditation camp at #MahaKumbhMela2025 in Prayagraj pic.twitter.com/h19BJ9AcBX — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2025

Speaking at the event, Baba Ramdev said yoga is a transformative power that can address modern-day health challenges. “Yoga is not just about physical postures; it is a complete lifestyle that nurtures the body, mind, and soul. This ancient practice has the potential to heal ailments, reduce stress, and enhance overall quality of life,” he said.

A special yoga therapy session was conducted by Baba Ramdev. He showed several asanas and breathing exercises which can be helpful in common health-related issues such as hypertension, diabetes, and breathing problems.

The Maha Kumbh Mela is held once every 12 years. It is a confluence of spirituality, culture, and tradition on the banks of the sacred Sangam in Prayagraj, bringing forth millions of pilgrims and tourists.

Baba Ramdev’s yoga camp gave a new dimension to the event-the ancient wellness practices combined with the spiritual essence of the festival.

The camp ended with a group meditation session, which refreshed and motivated the participants. Baba Ramdev inspired the masses to take their yoga journey forward beyond the Kumbh and help in creating a healthier and harmonious society.

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 continues hosting cultural, spiritual, and wellness programs, where millions of devotees are expected to visit in the coming weeks.