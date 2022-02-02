Amazing Indian spices that can prevent cancer

Spices not only add pep to any meal but can also give you a range of health benefits. We cannot have foolproof protection against cancer by any means. However, our eating choices can improve our odds to decrease cancer risk. Adding certain spices to your meals can lower the risk of cancer development.

Turmeric/Curcumin:

This is the king of spices when it comes to dealing with cancer diseases, besides it adding a zesty color to our food on the platter.

Turmeric contains the powerful polyphenol Curcumin that has been clinically proven to retard the growth of cancer cells causing prostate cancer, melanoma, breast cancer, brain tumor, pancreatic cancer, and leukemia amongst a host of others.

Curcumin promotes ‘Apoptosis’- (programmed cell death/cell suicide) that safely eliminates cancer breeding cells without posing a threat to the development of other healthy cells. In cases of conventional radiotherapy and chemotherapy, the surrounding cells too become a target in addition to the cancer cells. Therefore, the side-effects are imminent.

Fennel:

Armed with phytonutrients and antioxidants, cancer cells have nothing but to accept defeat when the spice is fennel. ‘Anethole’, a major constituent of fennel resists and restricts the adhesive and invasive activities of cancer cells.

It suppresses the enzymatic regulated activities behind cancer cell multiplication. A tomato-fennel soup with garlic or fresh salads with fennel bulbs makes for an ideal entrée before an elaborate course meal. Roasted fennel with parmesan can be another star pick.

Saffron:

A natural carotenoid dicarboxylic acid called ‘Crocetin’ is the primary cancer-fighting element that saffron contains. It not only inhibits the progression of the disease but also decreases the size of the tumor by half, guaranteeing a complete goodbye to cancer. Though it is the most expensive spice in the world for it is derived from around 250,000 flower stigmas (saffron crocus) that make just about half a kilo, a few saffron threads come loaded with benefits you won’t regret paying for. Saffron threads can be used in various ways.

Cumin:

Yes, it aids digestion and probably that is why we like chewing a handful of cumin seeds at the end of every meal. However, its health benefits go beyond.

A portent herb with anti-oxidant characteristics, cumin seeds contain a compound called ‘Thymoquinone’ that checks the proliferation of cells responsible for prostate cancer.

So, instead of loading your usual snack options with calories and oil, add this seasoning to your bread, fried beans, or sauce and make the dish rich in flavor and high on health. You can rediscover the magic of cumin in your regular bowl of tadka dal and rice too!

Cinnamon:

It takes not more than a half teaspoon of cinnamon powder every day to keep cancer risk away. A natural food preservative, cinnamon is a source of iron and calcium. Useful in reducing tumor growth, it blocks the formation of new vessels in the human body.

Oregano:

More than a pizza or pasta topping, oregano confirms its worth as a potential agent against prostate cancer. Consisting of anti-microbial compounds, just one teaspoon of oregano has the power of two cups of red grapes! Phyto-chemical ‘Quercetin’ present in oregano restricts the growth of malignant cells in the body and acts like a drug against cancer-centric diseases.

Cayenne Pepper/Capsaicin (Chilli peppers):

A promising spice with anti-cancer properties, an overdose of chili peppers however should be restrained. Capsaicin induces the process of apoptosis that destroys potential cancer cells and reduces the size of leukemia tumor cells considerably. It can be concluded that apart from setting our tongues on fire, chili peppers can scare cancer pathogens off too.

Ginger:

This humble spice boasts medicinal qualities that help lower cholesterol, boost metabolism and kill cancer cells. Easily added to vegetable dishes, fish preparations, and salads, ginger enhances the flavor in cooking. Chew on fresh parsley if the odor bothers you.

Others:

Cloves, anise, basil, garlic, caraway, fenugreek, mustard, mint leaves, rosemary, Limonin (fresh lemon), virgin olive, vinegar, and avocado are other cancer-fighting diet components.