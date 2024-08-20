A nutritious diet is everyone’s right, not a luxury: Komal Patel

Komal Patel, a renowned Ahmedabad-based dietician and clinical nutritionist, not only spreads awareness about healthy dietary habits but also tries to make it affordable for all. She also serves as the ambassador of the Modi government’s FIT India initiative.

In her latest talk with The Statesman, she shared her valuable insights on some of the pressing health concerns including PCOS, Diabetes and the ways to effectively manage them by adopting some easy and accessible dietary habits.

Talking about her role as the ambassador of FIT India, she said, they are leveraging digital platforms to promote a nutritious diet with a special focus on promoting local millet cultivation as it not only promotes food security but also supports the vision of self-reliance.

When asked if she could see any significant changes in health prioritization among Indians, she replied, “The COVID-19 pandemic has catalyzed a significant shift in health priorities among Indians. There’s been a marked increase in home-based remedies using herbs like Tulsi, Giloy, Turmeric, etc.” She also appreciated the role played by media coverage in this regard.

She acknowledged that despite some significant changes, there is still a long way to go especially in tackling the health challenges caused by processed food items.

Expanding on her vision of making a balanced and nutritious diet everyone’s right, she said, “. Through social media and community workshops, I empower individuals, especially those in underserved areas, to prioritize health without pinching their pockets. Millets, a foundation of my advocacy, offer a nutritious and affordable solution. Our company’s affordable millet-based snacks, priced as low as Rs. 10/-, further emphasize that wholesome food can be enjoyed by everyone.”

When asked about the reasons behind the rising prevalence of PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome) among Indian women (as per a 2022 study by the National Health Institute), she said that the intake of processed food and decline in healthy consumption including micronutrients are some of the main reasons. Similar unhealthy dietary practices are also leading to a rise in Hypertension, Diabetes, and heart-related issues in India, as per Ms.Patel.

She advocated adopting a personalized dietary approach, focusing on whole foods, portion control, regular meal timings, incorporating foods with a low glycemic index but rich in fiber, and daily exercise as some ways to deal with the disease.

Further suggesting ways to deal with menopause Ms. Patel said, the first step is timely recognition of symptoms of menopause like hot flashes, mood swings, sleep disturbances, and weight gain.

Adding on she said, “ Incorporating good fat-rich foods like flaxseeds, chia, and sesame can help manage hot flashes whilst sustaining energy levels. Whole grains and a protein-rich diet can prove helpful in weight management. Most importantly, including tiny kitchen wizards like jeera, saunf, and cardamom in diet can substantially balance the vata and cool the system down.”

She also recommended women take hobbies and meditation to activate “Chandra naadi”. Family support and open communication also play important roles in better addressing the symptoms.

Talking about ways to effectively deal with age-related issues, she recommended, the idea of a “ Rainbow Plate” which has all food groups in the right proportions.

When asked about the usefulness of the popular fad diets like the Keto diet and no carb diet, Ms. Patel said that they might have certain benefits but the evidence suggesting this is very limited.

When asked about the reasons for increased lactose and gluten intolerance in Indians, she linked them to sedentary lifestyle habits, altered wheat and dairy products, and improved diagnostic capabilities. She also shared an important fact that unlike celiac disease which has a genetic component, lactose and gluten intolerance develops over time.

Ms. Patel is also working on a series of handbooks that will aim to provide complex nutritional information in “simple, digestible steps, ensuring that readers make informed choices”.