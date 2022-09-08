Happy Onam 2022: Traditional dishes to enjoy on this Onam

Happy Onam 2022: Onam is the auspicious harvest festival of Kerela which is celebrated by the Malayalee community in and outside Kerala. The festival commemorates the annual homecoming of King Mahabali, believed to be the descendant of Kashyapa, a Brahmin sage, and an ardent devotee of Lord Vishnu.

Onam is a 10-day festival that concludes today (08 September), marking the day as New Year for the Malayalee community.

The 10-day festival starts with the day called “Atham”. Atham is observed as the first day of celebrations in the 10-day carnival of Onam that will conclude with people indulging in Sadhya– an elaborate feast consisting of dishes prepared using seasonal vegetables.

Onam Sadhya is central to festive celebrations as it is a reflection of the season’s spirit. There is a popular saying in Malayalam that one must have the Onam meal even if it requires selling their property.

Served on a banana leaf, the Onam Sadhya consists of as many as 26 dishes. These include the yogurt-based pachadi, olan, a dish made with white ash gourd and black-eyed peas, thoran, a Malayali staple of stir-fried vegetables, and grated coconut and sambhar and papads, among other delicacies.

As Onam will be celebrated on September 8, 2022, celebrate the harvest festival of Kerala with your colleagues, relatives, family, and friends by sharing positive thoughts, quotes, messages, and traditional foods.

Onam 2022: Wishes

– May the light of God bestows upon you forever. Happy Onam to you and your loved ones!

– I hope you keep thriving forever. Wishing the best of Onam celebrations to you and your family!

– May the love of culture and tradition keep the spirit of Onam alive. Happy Onam!

– May you fall in love with yourself and stay Happy forever! Happy Onam to you and your family!

– I wish that King Mahabali blesses you with power, contentment, and wealth. Happy Onam!

– Enjoy the best food, and festival and live like a King. Happy Onam from ours to yours!

– I hope you stay happy forever. May Lord Mahabali bestows his blessings upon you. Happy Onam!

Onam 2022: Messages

– On this festive occasion, we have compiled some wishes that you can share with your friends and family. Check it out.

– Onam is a perfect time to bond with your loved ones. So this year’s Onam, I wish you and your loved ones the best time. Happy Onam!

– May the essence of Onam stay everywhere in whatever you do, whatever you believe, and whatever you hope in your life.

– May Onam replenish your home with contentment and joy. Have the most exquisite Onam!

Onam 2022: Dishes

Kalan

A typical Keralite delicacy with a yogurt-based gravy, this sour cream curry is made with yams, plantains, coconut, and curd.

Thoran

It is a stir fry vegetable dish made of cabbage, beans, raw jackfruit or carrot, and grated coconut.

Olan

A mixture of white pumpkin, coconut milk, and cowpeas, olan can be served with steamed rice or red rice.

Erissery

A thick gravy made with pumpkin, and ground coconut and seasoned with fried shallots and fried coconut.

Upperi or Sarkara Varatti

Banana chips are perhaps one of those souvenirs that you really don’t want to miss when in Kerala. Add a sugary twist to the banana chips and you have upperi. Dipped in jaggery syrup and coated with powdered sugar, this crispy snack is not only an integral part of the Sadhya but is also prepared on other occasions.

Ada Payasam

Ada Pradhaman is a traditional Kerala payasam prepared with jaggery coconut milk and rice ada or rice flakes. The pieces of rice batter are soaked in a thick concoction of jaggery, coconut, and cardamom.

Paal Payasam

Paal Payasam or what is known as Unakkalari in Malayalam is purely divine. The mild pink hue from the slow-cooked red rice and the minimal garnish make it the perfect ending to an amazing spread.

Puli Inji

Puli Inji is a sweet and sour ginger pickle made of tamarind, ginger, and jaggery served as an appetizer in Sadhya.