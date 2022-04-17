Happy Easter 2022: Easter is around the table. From Easter baskets and egg hunts to all the delectable traditional meals, there are plenty of ways to have a good time. So to make Easter 2022 a memorable occasion we collected these simple and easy recipes to prepare that will impress your guests and family members. What are you waiting for? Take a look at the Easter recipe list.

Happy Easter 2022: Traditional and Delicious Recipes to try

Carrot Sheet Cake With Cream Cheese Frosting



It is one of the common types of cake that are prepared on Easter. The recipe is pretty simple and this decadent cake doesn’t take too long to be prepared.

Coconut Layer



This cake might look simple on the outside but is full of coconut filling. Not only are the coconuts whipped up in the batter, but are also part of the frosting.

No-Bake Lemon Cheesecake



This is quick to make. The citrusy flavor of No-Bake cheesecake will make you feel full but also leave you space for your Easter candies.

Chocolate Ganache



It is an easy-to-make cake recipe. To make the taste of this already delicious cake even better, you can try adding peanut butter to the batter and see the magic.

Simnel Cake



It is a traditional Easter dessert. It is a light fruit cake that is decorated with marzipan balls to represent the apostles. The cake has a lot of significance and is, therefore, part of the Easter traditional food.

Easter bunny

This is one of the most popular traditions followed on Easter Sunday. People come up with very creative ways to make the occasion a little more festive with Easter bunny recipes. These chocolate Easter bunnies are filled with dark chocolate, marzipan, and cocoa, and will surely add a delicious touch to your celebrations.