Wedding season has already begun. Leaving no point of doubt, all are aware of the preparations bride-to-be and bridesmaids have been making for the special day. While getting the right outfit seems to be quite easy for many of us, it’s very tough to decide on the perfect hairstyle to go well with the dress.

Here are some of the best hairstyles that one can try this wedding season.

Low side bun with puffy crown

Make a low side bun. Raise up the crown in order to puff your hair from the back and make a small low bun with the rest of the hair. At last, turn the front hair into a nice side sweep from the forehead.

Curled Ends

Leave your hair open and cascading over the top of your shoulders. This look will help you look beautiful. It is a simple option for a bride with medium-length locks. In the end, add curls to dress the look ever so tightly.

Face Framing

One can opt for a cue to tie their hair up but not all the way. Volume your hair at the top of the head and frame your face with a wave at the bottom. Make sure that it looks elegantly undone.