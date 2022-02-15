A green apple a day can keep doctor away

You don’t hear about green apples quite often as you hear about those common red apples. Green Apples are as healthy as red ones. However, they are a little sour and sweet in taste. Green apples have a lot of health and beauty benefits to offer. They are packed with nutrients, fiber, minerals, and vitamins that are good for overall health. Here’s a list of 5 amazing benefits of green apples. Read on to know more.

Boon for eye health

The vitamin-A present in green apples is no less than a boon for the eyes. Therefore, daily consumption of green apples gives great relief in weakness or dryness in the eyes.

Good for type 2 diabetic patients

The sugar level in green apples is much less compared to red apples. Also, the amount of fiber is sufficient. Therefore, green apple helps in managing diabetes. And, especially type-2 diabetes.

Good for lung health

The flavonoids found in green apples strengthen our lungs and reduce the risk of asthma to a great extent. Therefore, it is beneficial to consume green apples regularly for lung health, especially during the winter season.

Maintains digestive system

Filled with fiber, green apples give relief in constipation and other gut issues. A compound called pectin, found in green apples, is known to promote the growth of healthy bacteria in the gut. Therefore, to keep our digestive system healthy, we should consume green apples regularly.

Strengthen bones

Green apples are loaded with calcium content as well. So, consuming a green apple every day can strengthen bones and teeth.