Great hair days

One of the leading hair brand in the US, Redken, has made its highly anticipated debut in India. The brand brings together the power of science and the prowess of its hairdressers to empower everyone to express themselves and make a statement with their hair.

At its core, the brand is known to deliver powerful hair transformations with its unique pH balanced formulas that preserve the health of hair. Its extensive range of products covers all the bases – colour, care, styling – ensuring they’ve got your back for every hair need.

“In recent years, there has been substantial growth in the number of young affluent consumers in India. These consumers are quite individualistic, experimentative and are willing to spend on specialised products and services best suited to their specific needs. We feel that this is the right time to bring a global brand like Redken to India which offers a performance-driven, comprehensive portfolio to this evolved cohort”, said D.P. Sharma, Director – Professional Products Division, L’Oreal India.

To drive this global mission of the brand, Florian Hurel, an internationally acclaimed celebrity hairstylist, has been announced as Redken’s Pro Ambassador for India. Florian’s unique approach is deeply rooted in his belief that beauty should be customised for every customer in a way that helps them to reflect their individuality, making him the perfect fit for a young empowering brand like Redken.

“I am excited to come on board as the Pro Ambassador for Redken India, supporting a brand where creativity knows no bounds! From cutting-edge trends to hair perfection, I look forward to elevating professional hair experiences in collaboration with Redken”, says Florian Hurel, Pro Ambassador, Redken India, who is all set to launch his first salon, Florian Hurel Hair Couture, in association with Redken, in Walkeshwar, South Mumbai. This will be Redken’s first flagship in India offering the brand’s most iconic and transformative hair treatments and services.