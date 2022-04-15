Good Friday 2022: Inspirational Quotes, Status, and Messages

Good Friday 2022: Good Friday marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, which is an important day for the Christian community around the world. It is also known as Holy Friday and Black Friday, which is observed on the Friday before Easter, and this year it falls on April 15.

On this day, members of many Christian denominations attend church services and observe fasts. In many countries, it is regarded as a holiday.

History:

The term Good Friday is not present in the Holy Bible, however, the religious text tells us the story of how Jesus was betrayed by Judas which led to his arrest. He was beaten by the Roman soldiers after being nailed to a cross which he was asked to carry to the site of the crucifixion. The term ‘Good’ is a contradiction to the events of this day, however, people believe that the term is associated with the words ‘pious or holy’, and Good Friday is followed by Easter Sunday, the day on which Jesus was resurrected from death.

Significance:

It is on Good Friday that the Christians commemorate Jesus Christ’s crucifixion. It is a day of grief, penance, and fasting for Christians all over the world. The day is also known as Black Friday for the same reason. Good Friday aka Holy Friday also marks the end of Lent which is a 40-day fasting period for Christians.

Here are some messages you can share with your loved ones on this pious occasion.