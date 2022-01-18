Have these foods at bed time and easily loss weight

Shed those unwanted pounds while you get your beauty sleep.

It’s a conundrum most people face when they’re trying to eat healthy: You’re starving right before bed, but you don’t want to eat something that will derail your diet. Turns out, going to bed hungry could hurt your weight-loss efforts. A rumbling tummy means an unrestful sleep, and a likelihood that you’ll wake up so starving, you’ll make unhealthy breakfast choices.

Plus, sleeping is an essential key to slimming down; researchers have found that sleeping five or fewer hours a night increases your chances of gaining weight! Making matters worse, sleep deprivation stimulates the hormones that regulate hunger, meaning you crave high-calorie junk food the next day. It’s better to get a good night’s rest and go to bed on a satisfied stomach.

So check out Eat This, Not That!’s favorite bedtime foods that will help you fall asleep faster, build lean protein while you snooze, or keep you satisfied all night long to avoid those morning hunger pangs. And to discover even more stomach-slimming tips, don’t miss these amazing foods:

Yogurt

High in protein and low calories, yogurt is extremely filling and can help you build muscles even when you sleep. Having a bowl of fresh yogurt at night can even improve the digestion process for those suffering from digestive issues.

A study published in the American Journal of Physiology suggests that eating yogurt at night right before sleeping can stimulate overnight protein synthesis. This can help in muscle growth and repair. Besides, the micronutrient in it can aid in weight loss.

Cottage Cheese and Fruit

Cottage cheese is packed with 12 grams of protein per 1/2 cup serving. The protein can prolong satiety until the morning hours, while tryptophan may help lead to a good night’s sleep. For a little added sweetness, pair cottage cheese with fresh mangoes, peaches, and pineapples. Most of these fruits may promote a restful night’s sleep due to their vitamin B6 content, which helps produce serotonin and melatonin. Half a Turkey Sandwich Turkey is notorious for its tryptophan content. But remember, it needs a little help from a carb source to help people fall asleep. That being said, layer turkey on a slice of whole-grain or wheat bread for a healthy bedtime snack! To limit fat content, skip out on the mayo and opt for a squeeze of mustard. Egg Wrap When hunger calls, why wait to answer in the morning hours? Crack that appetite with an egg wrap! Eggs are low in calories and rich in tryptophan. They are also an excellent source of high-quality protein, vitamin D, choline, selenium, phosphorus, vitamins B6 and 12, and antioxidants. Simply prepare an egg to desired “doneness” and wrap it in a low-carb, whole-grain tortilla shell. For an extra nutritional punch, add spinach, peppers, and other non-starchy veggies to the egg wrap.

Peanut and Nut Butters

The high-fat and caloric density of peanut butter, almond butter, and other varieties before bed may be discouraging But hear us out…

Peanut butter is a plant-based source of tryptophan, which is helpful for those avoiding or reducing animal products in the diet.

Pairing with fruit, including apples and bananas, also helps ensure blood sugars remain stable. But to keep fat and calorie content in check, opt for a tablespoon.

Chocolate Milk

Milk also contains tryptophan, along with healthy carbs and a high volume of calcium. And for those who exercise at night, chocolate milk has been touted as the ultimate post-workout recovery.

When choosing chocolate milk or syrup, select a brand with little to no added sugar or high-fructose corn syrup.

String Cheese and Whole Grain Crackers

String cheese is a recommended night snack for weight loss. Because being a dairy product, string cheese supplies protein along with calcium.

String cheese is also rich in tryptophan. But to “empty the tryptophan tank”, pair with whole-grain crackers for added fiber.

Popcorn

Craving some crunchy? Rather than devouring a bag of chips, munch on popcorn for a similar crunch and mere 30 calories per cup.

Importantly, though, pass on the added salt and butter. Offer flavor, if desired, with various spices, including ground cinnamon or taco seasonings.

Serving of Almonds

Similar to popcorn, almonds can also satisfy that crunchy or salty night craving. But unlike popcorn, almonds supply valuable protein and are rich in magnesium, a mineral shown to relieve insomnia. Almonds are also rich in melatonin, a hormone that helps regulate sleep and wake cycles.