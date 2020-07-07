It’s World Chocolate Day and what better way to celebrate than to relish on a delectable chocolate recipe! Here are some delicious chocolate-based recipes which are easy to make.

Coconut Cranberry Chocolate Fudge

Ingredients

Condensed Milk: 400 gms

White Chocolate: 300 gms

Desiccated Coconut: 100 gms

Dried Cranberries: 130 gms

Dried Almonds, Finely Sliced: 50 gms

Pinch of salt

Method

Layer a baking pan or any square pan with a parchment paper and keep it aside. Remember to leave enough paper on the edges so that you can pull the fudge out easily once it is set. Spread the desiccated coconut out onto a pan and toast it till it turns golden brown. Pour condensed milk into a saucepan and add finely chopped white chocolate. Turn the heat on medium and cook the milk until the chocolate melts. Keep stirring to avoid it from burning. It would be a shame to have to restart after coming this far. Once it’s done, switch off the heat and mix the toasted coconut, salt and almonds with our star ingredient, Dried Cranberries. Give it a stir and then pour the mixture into the prepared baking pan. Let it set in the refrigerator for 4 hrs and if it’s still not set, leave it overnight. Then cut it into bite-sized squares and store it in an air-tight jar in the refrigerator.

Mocha Tart

Ingredients

Coffee: 60 ml

Sugar: 25 gms

Eggs: 3

Cream: 60 ml

50% Cocoa dark chocolate: 125gms

Flour: 100 gms

Cocoa: 20 gms

Butter vanilla extract: 75 gms

Lemon zest

Method

For Ganache

Whisk the two egg yolks with the sugar until they are pale and creamy. Bring the cream to the boil. Add the whisked yolks and cook up to a temperature of 90eC. Add the coffee and stir well. Pour the mixture over the finely chopped chocolate. Stir until the chocolate is completely melted. Cool in the refrigerator.

For Dough

Dice the butter and bring it to room temperature. Make a well in the flour and cocoa. Put the butter, sugar and egg into the well. Mix the ingredients and then add the flour until you obtain a smooth dough. Refrigerate for one hour. Spread the dough over the base and up the edges of your cake tin. Use a fork to prick the bottom of the tart. Bake in a non-ventilated oven at 180eC for 18 minutes. Allow it to cool.

Presentation

Using a piping bag, fill the tart with the warm Ganache cream. Refrigerate until the cream is completely cool. Sprinkle with icing sugar and serve.